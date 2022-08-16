Karthikeya 2: The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher, director Vivek Agnihotri react to Nikhil Siddhartha's film

Anupam Kher- Karthikeya 2- Vivek Agnihotri

Nikhil Siddhartha's latest Telugu fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is the perfect example of 'content ruling cinemas.' The film had a successful opening in Telugu and the film had already become a hit in South India. But, in the past few days, Karthikeya 2 has become a sensation in the Hindi markets as well.

The film's Hindi version is performing exceptionally great, and despite having competition with biggies like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, the film has gone on to become the first choice of moviegoers. Karthikeya 2 revolves around a mystic, eye-popping adventure that is a visually rich and crowd-pleasing entertainer. The film highlights Indian culture in an effective manner, and it also shed light on some unknown facts about Lord Krishna.

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher has made an effective cameo in the film, and his presence has added much value to the film. Kher has shown his support for the vision, and promoted the film on his Twitter by writing, "Watched #Karthikeya2 last night. Loved it. I have an interesting cameo in it. Film releases In theatres today. Time to immerse in the world of our Indian Culture! #KrishnaIsTruth @actor_Nikhil @anupamahere @chandoomondeti @peoplemediafcy @AAArtsOfficial @MayankOfficl"

Kher's latest blockbuster The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is also impressed with director Chandoo Mondeti's vision. He has also supported Karthikeya 2 and shared his views on Twitter. Vivek wrote, "This weekend watch #Karthikeya2 which celebrates the ultimate truth - Bhagwan Shri Krishna. Congratulations to @AAArtsOfficial and my friend @AbhishekOfficl for backing this story. Stunning trailer. #WATCH."

If you are wondering how the film become such a huge hit in the North, then here's a fact. Producer Abhishek Agarwal shared that the Hindi version was released with 60 screens, and on the second day the screen count jumped to 300+ screens. Do you need any other proof?