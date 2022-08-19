Search icon
Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha visits packed cinema to witness film's craze, says 'aap sab itna pyaar...'

Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha recently visited a packed cinema to thank the audience for showering love on his film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

Karthikeya 2

Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 is going headstrong in North India with each passing day. The craze for Telugu mythical adventure has taken the country like a storm. On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Karthikeya 2 is earning more than other big releases of recent times. 

Nikhil recently visited a packed cinema, and he also shared his views on the stupendous response to his film. Nikhil went onto a cinema screen after the movie, and he acknowledged the fact that the audience have supported his film in such large numbers. Nikhil said, "Main dhyanwaad kehna chahta hu, India ke sabhi logon ko. Aap sab itna pyaar de rahe hai. Before moving in, he even shared his view to a media portal about the success of the film, and said, "Agar aachi content driven film aayegi toh log dekhenge... and aaj aap dekh rahe hai.. shows are going houseful... toh aap sab ko dhyanwaad."  

Watch the video

Nikhil Siddhartha's latest blockbuster Karthikeya 2 is ruling the hearts of North India, and this has put Taapsee Pannu's film Dobaaraa into a tough situation. The collection of Karthikeya 2 is showing great growth, and the audience is interested in watching the fantasy adventure. Thus, cinemas are preferring Karthikeya 2 over Dobaaraa. 

READ: Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha's film overpowers Taapsee Pannu's upcoming release Dobaaraa

As per trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, exhibitors in Hindi are preferring Nikhil's film over Anurag Kashyap's directorial. On his, Twitter Rohit wrote that Dobaaraa has low chances of performing well at the box office. He wrote, "Exhibitors in Hindi belt preferring #Karthikeya2 over #Dobaaraa from coming Friday, They are more interested in #Karthikeya2Hindi because of content & word of mouth, whereas Dobaaraa stands almost no chance to either perform or even take a decent opening." 

Talking about Siddhartha's film, the Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 is showing constant growth at the box office. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Karthikeya2 [#Hindi] is akin to sunshine in an otherwise gloomy scenario... Day-wise growth is an eye-opener... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr [holiday], Tue 1.28 cr [partial holiday]. Total: Rs 2.73 cr. #India biz. HINDI version." Karthikeya 2 is directed by 

