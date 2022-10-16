Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha 'doesn't think' SS Rajamouli's RRR needs an Oscar, here’s why

Nikhil Siddhartha RRR

SS Rajamouli is busy campaigning his latest blockbuster RRR in the international markets for the Oscars 2023. Nikhil Siddhartha reacted to aggressive campaigning fo the film and asked why should we look upon international accolades when we have national honours like National Awards and Filmfare Awards.

RRR director has attended film festivals and screenings to promote and spread the word. The producers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR have submitted the epic drama for multiple categories including, Best Film, Best Actors, and Best Supporting Actress.

Although makers of RRR are hoping to win big at the Academy Awards, Kartikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha questioned the ongoing campaigning for the film and asked why studious are spending a bomb for international recognition when we have our national honours. While speaking to ETimes Nikhil added "I just read an article that to lobby for an Oscar, earlier Studios would spend $5 million, now the going price is $15-20 million, only to lobby to get votes for your film. What is the point? We have our own National Awards, we have our own Filmfare Awards, and so many awards are given by our Indian Government."

Siddhartha stated that box office collections and audience reception should be a barometer for films like RRR, and The Kashmir Files. Nikhil called Vivek Agnihotri's film another 'good movie' of the year. Emphasizing his view, Nikhil added that Oscar isn't a certificate of validation, and we don't need that. "If you get an Oscar, good, but that shouldn’t be the end all and be all. Not every film is made for the Oscars. It’s not a certificate, I don’t think we need that," the actor added.