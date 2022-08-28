Karthikeya 2: RRR star Ram Charan congratulates team for mega success, Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher react

Ram Charan, Nikhil Siddhartha-Anupam Kher

Nikhil Siddhartha's latest Telugu epic adventure Karthikeya 2 has turned out to become a pan-India blockbuster. The audience is flocking to cinemas to watch the film, and it continues to rule the box office even in the third week of its release. Owing to the mega success of the film, Ram Charan congratulated the team and stated that a good film like Karthikeya 2 always brings back glory to theatres.

On his Twitter, the RRR star said, "Good films always bring back glory to theatres! Congratulations to the entire team on the massive success of #karthikeya2"

Soon after Ram's tweet, Karthikeya 2 leading star Nikhil retweeted the post with his quote and acknowledged his love for the actor. Nikhil wrote, "Charan Bhai (folded hands emoji) coming from you the entire team of #Karthikeya2 is overjoyed (hearts emoji) and so am I (folding hands, smiling face emojis) Ur wishes mean a lot to us (fire emoji) #RRR #AlluriSeetharamaraju #Karthikeya2Hindi."

Even veteran star Anupam Kher, who has made a special cameo in Karthikeya 2, retweeted Charan's tweet and thanked him for the support. "I totally agree with you my friend. Thank you dear @AlwaysRamCharan for your warm wishes. I admire your work! Jai Ho!"

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer epic adventure Karthikeya 2 continues to dominate the box office globally, and the film has crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office. Yes, the film has crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crores, and the leading star acknowledged the audience's love. On Thursday, Nikhil and the entire team of Karthikeya 2 went to the Kurnool exhibition ground to celebrate the massive milestone at the global box office. In the Hindi belt, Karthikeya 2 opened with just 53 shows on Day 1. However, looking at the audience's interest in the film, the shows of Karthikeya 2 were increased to 1575+ shows by Day 5.