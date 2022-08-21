Karthikeya 2: Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Nikhil Siddhartha's film, calls it bigger than RRR, KGF Chapter 2

RGV-Karthikeya 2

Nikhil Siddhartha's Kathikeya 2 has emerged as one of the most trending films in recent times. The box office collections of the Hindi version are daily making news, and now even Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the stupendous success of the fantasy-adventure film.

The Satya director has congratulated the team and even called Karthikeya 2 more successful, more profitable than SS Rajamouli's RRR and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2. On his Twitter, RGV wrote, "@actor_nikhil‘s #karthikeya2 produced by @abhishekofficl on 2nd Friday doing DOUBLE COLLECTIONS of #AamirKhan ‘s #LSJ and @AkshayKumar‘s #RakshaBandhan proves on ROI,K2 is BIGGER BLOCKBUSTER than @ssrajamouli‘s #RRR and @Prashant_neel‘s #KGF2 ..CONGRATS to @chandoomondeti."

Here's the tweet



Nikhil Siddhartha's latest epic adventure Karthikeya 2 is with running pack houses in India, and it has become a bonafide blockbuster across the globe. Karthikeya 2 has exceeded all the expectations, and it went on to earn more than Rs 50 crores worldwide. The leading star Nikhil has shared the achievement of the global success of the film, and he shared the worldwide collection figures with a new poster. As per Nikhil, Karthikeya 2 has earned Rs 60 crores in its first week worldwide.

Nikhil Siddhartha's Telugu fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is on the verge of becoming the next blockbuster in North India. The Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 is getting immense love from the audience, and it shows a constant upward trend at the box office. Another notable fact is that Karthikeya faced competition from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Yet, Nikhil's film raced ahead of the biggies.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team of Karthikeya 2 for the phenomenal success of the film, especially in the Hindi belt. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri had launched the Hindi trailer of Karthikeya 2.