Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Karthikeya 2: Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Nikhil Siddhartha's film, calls it bigger than RRR, KGF Chapter 2

Karthikeya 2: Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the blockbuster success of Nikhil's film. He called his film more profitable than RRR and KGF Chapter 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

Karthikeya 2: Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Nikhil Siddhartha's film, calls it bigger than RRR, KGF Chapter 2
RGV-Karthikeya 2

Nikhil Siddhartha's Kathikeya 2 has emerged as one of the most trending films in recent times. The box office collections of the Hindi version are daily making news, and now even Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the stupendous success of the fantasy-adventure film. 

The Satya director has congratulated the team and even called Karthikeya 2 more successful, more profitable than SS Rajamouli's RRR and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2. On his Twitter, RGV wrote, "@actor_nikhil‘s #karthikeya2 produced by @abhishekofficl on 2nd Friday doing DOUBLE COLLECTIONS of #AamirKhan ‘s #LSJ and @AkshayKumar‘s #RakshaBandhan proves on ROI,K2 is BIGGER BLOCKBUSTER than @ssrajamouli‘s #RRR and @Prashant_neel‘s #KGF2 ..CONGRATS to @chandoomondeti." 

Here's the tweet


Nikhil Siddhartha's latest epic adventure Karthikeya 2 is with running pack houses in India, and it has become a bonafide blockbuster across the globe. Karthikeya 2 has exceeded all the expectations, and it went on to earn more than Rs 50 crores worldwide. The leading star Nikhil has shared the achievement of the global success of the film, and he shared the worldwide collection figures with a new poster. As per Nikhil, Karthikeya 2 has earned Rs 60 crores in its first week worldwide. 

READ: Karthikeya 2 gives tough competition to Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, shows 300% growth in North India

Nikhil Siddhartha's Telugu fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is on the verge of becoming the next blockbuster in North India. The Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 is getting immense love from the audience, and it shows a constant upward trend at the box office. Another notable fact is that Karthikeya faced competition from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Yet, Nikhil's film raced ahead of the biggies. 

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team of Karthikeya 2 for the phenomenal success of the film, especially in the Hindi belt. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri had launched the Hindi trailer of Karthikeya 2.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 428 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.