Karthikeya 2 OTT release: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer to stream on THIS digital platform?

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 is creating a box office storm, particularly the Hindi version of the film, which is giving tough competition to the already released big-ticket movies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan as well as Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Dobaaraa. Reportedly, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan shows are being replaced with Karthikeya 2's, as per audience's demand. In fact, several trade experts have noted that exhibitors are preferring to shwocase Karthikeya 2 over Taapsee's Dobaaraa, as word of mouth for Nikhil's film has come into play.

Karthikeya 2 is the sequel to his super hit 2014 movie Karthikeya, and stars actress Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role.

Having started off with a mere 50 shows on its opening day in Hindi belts, the reception and occupancy the film received increased its demand to 1500+ shows by Tuesday. A perfect example of how content is ruling cinemas, the film's Hindi version saw remarkable growth minting 1.45 cr in 3 Days.

Now, talking about the OTT release of the film, the Nikhil Siddhartha starrer will not be available for streaming on OTT platforms up until six weeks from its release date.

As per a report in tracktollywood.com, the OTT rights of Karthikeya 2 has been acquired by studio giant ZEE5 at a whopping price. The report notes that Karthikeya 2 will only release on OTT after a gap of 6 weeks.

Meanwhile, apart from being widely loved by audiences across the country, Karthikeya 2 was also praised by critics who described the film as an 'adventure ride' and an 'engaging adventure', one that offered great content and was equally a visual treat.

The film crossed $500k mark in overseas and is running to packed houses in USA and Canada!

Commenting on what the film’s biggest draw might be, said industry expert Taran Adarsh, “Films like Karthikeya 2 are rooted to our culture, to our common-man sentiments and what you see is what you get with South films. The positive word of mouth will slowly and steadily help Karthikeya 2 even further on the strength of its content.”

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal. Starring Nikhil Siddharth, Anupam Kher, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivas Reddy, Viva Harsha and Aditya Menon, with cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni and music by Kaala Bhairava, the film is out in theatres nationwide.