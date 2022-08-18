Search icon
Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha's film overpowers Taapsee Pannu's upcoming release Dobaaraa

Karthikeya 2 is winning the hearts of the Hindi audiences, and this has created trouble for Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 07:44 AM IST

Nikhil Siddhartha's latest blockbuster Karthikeya 2 is ruling the hearts of North India, and this has put Taapsee Pannu's film Dobaaraa into a tough situation. The collection of Karthikeya 2 is showing great growth, and the audience is interested in watching the fantasy adventure. Thus, cinemas are preferring Karthikeya 2 over Dobaaraa. 

READ: Karthikeya 2 gives tough competition to Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, shows 300% growth in North India

Dobaaraa is slated for an August 19 release, and as per trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, exhibitors in Hindi are preferring Nikhil's film over Anurag Kashyap's directorial. On his, Twitter Rohit wrote that Dobaaraa has low chances of performing well at the box office. He wrote, "Exhibitors in Hindi belt preferring #Karthikeya2 over #Dobaaraa from coming Friday, They are more interested in #Karthikeya2Hindi because of content & word of mouth, whereas Dobaaraa stands almost no chance to either perform or even take a decent opening." 

Here's his tweet

Even trade expert Sumit Kadel predicted the opening day and lifetime collection of Pannu's film and wrote, "BOX OFFICE PREDICTION #Dobaaraa - Opening day- Rs 20 -35 lakh, Lifetime - Rs 1.25- 1.50 cr." 

Here's Sumit's tweet

Talking about Siddhartha's film, the Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 is showing constant growth at the box office. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Karthikeya2 [#Hindi] is akin to sunshine in an otherwise gloomy scenario... Day-wise growth is an eye-opener... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr [holiday], Tue 1.28 cr [partial holiday]. Total: Rs 2.73 cr. #India biz. HINDI version." 

Here's Taran's tweet

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team of Karthikeya 2 for the phenomenal success of the film, especially in the Hindi belt. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri had launched the Hindi trailer of Karthikeya 2. Even Anupam Kher congratulated the team for the phenomenal success. For the unversed, Kher has also made a crucial cameo in the film. 

