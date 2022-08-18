Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha's film overpowers Taapsee Pannu's upcoming release Dobaaraa

Karthikeya 2- Dobaaraa

Nikhil Siddhartha's latest blockbuster Karthikeya 2 is ruling the hearts of North India, and this has put Taapsee Pannu's film Dobaaraa into a tough situation. The collection of Karthikeya 2 is showing great growth, and the audience is interested in watching the fantasy adventure. Thus, cinemas are preferring Karthikeya 2 over Dobaaraa.

Dobaaraa is slated for an August 19 release, and as per trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, exhibitors in Hindi are preferring Nikhil's film over Anurag Kashyap's directorial. On his, Twitter Rohit wrote that Dobaaraa has low chances of performing well at the box office. He wrote, "Exhibitors in Hindi belt preferring #Karthikeya2 over #Dobaaraa from coming Friday, They are more interested in #Karthikeya2Hindi because of content & word of mouth, whereas Dobaaraa stands almost no chance to either perform or even take a decent opening."

Exhibitors in Hindi belt preferring #Karthikeya2 over #Dobaaraa from coming Friday, They are more interested in #Karthikeya2Hindi because of content & word of mouth, whereas Dobaaraa stands almost no chance to either perform or even take a decent opening….. — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 17, 2022

Even trade expert Sumit Kadel predicted the opening day and lifetime collection of Pannu's film and wrote, "BOX OFFICE PREDICTION #Dobaaraa - Opening day- Rs 20 -35 lakh, Lifetime - Rs 1.25- 1.50 cr."

Talking about Siddhartha's film, the Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 is showing constant growth at the box office. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Karthikeya2 [#Hindi] is akin to sunshine in an otherwise gloomy scenario... Day-wise growth is an eye-opener... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr [holiday], Tue 1.28 cr [partial holiday]. Total: Rs 2.73 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

#Karthikeya2 [#Hindi] is akin to sunshine in an otherwise gloomy scenario... Day-wise growth is an eye-opener... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr [holiday], Tue 1.28 cr [partial holiday]. Total: 2.73 cr. #India biz. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/sij41RTnS2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2022

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team of Karthikeya 2 for the phenomenal success of the film, especially in the Hindi belt. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri had launched the Hindi trailer of Karthikeya 2. Even Anupam Kher congratulated the team for the phenomenal success. For the unversed, Kher has also made a crucial cameo in the film.