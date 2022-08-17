Karthikeya 2 Hindi: Netizens demand Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan shows be replaced with Nikhil Siddhartha's film

Karthikeya 2/Poster

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 has proven to be a mini blockbuster in the Hindi belt after the film's shows were reportedly increased from 53 to 1575+ in a span of 5 days, courtesy of audience's massive interest in the movie. The film showed phenomenal growth at the Hindi box office and earned Rs 1.43 cores in 3 days after it reported minted merely Rs 7 lakh on it's opening day.

Nikhil Siddhartha's latest Telugu fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is the perfect example of 'content is king'. The film had a successful opening in Telugu circles and has already become a hit in South India. Additionally, in the past few days, with the word of mouth coming into play, Karthikeya 2 has become a sensation in the Hindi markets as well.

The film's has seen more interest than recently released Bollywood films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan starring superstars Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, respectively.

With Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan both failing to draw audience to the theatres and Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 becoming a massive hit among the Hindi audience, Bollywood films have become a subject of trolling on social media. Netizens have been sharing hilarious memes, asking for cancellation of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan shows and replacing them with Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 Hindi at cienma halls across India.

Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandha fared miserably at the box office with Aamir Khan's film collecting only Rs Rs 45.83 crore in five days since it's release (India biz.) and Akshay kumar's film minting Rs 34.47 crore.

Meanwhile, Karthikeya 2 has been growing exponentially in the Hindi market.

Check out some reactions from netizens demanding Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan be replaced with Karthikeya 2.

Karthikeya 2 seems much better option to watch in theatre this weekend than lal Singh Chaddha or rakshabandhan August 13, 2022

After disaster of Lal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan, if you want to see a good movie, then go to see #Karthikeya2 movie, it is a very good movie.

I agree that Karthikeya 2 movie should be a hit after #TheKashmirFiles. The victory of this movie means victory of the people. — ΛGПI (@agni_Dharma) August 16, 2022

Remove Lal Singh chaddha screens and add Karthikeya 2 more screens in all cities. — Lucknow Lancers (@Lkolancers) August 13, 2022

why pvr not providing screen for karthikeya 2. People are eagerly waiting to watch this movie instead pvr providing screen to super flop movie lal singh chaddha. — बाबा ज्ञानी (@vivekra39856501) August 13, 2022

Earlier, the unit of director Chandoo Mondeti's Telugu film Karthikeya 2, which is ecstatic with the audience's response to the film, also thanked the audience, the media and the well wishers of the film its gratitude.

Taking to Twitter, the film's producer, Abhishek Agarwal wrote, "We made a film with belief in Bhagwan Shri Krishna and to tell the world about the legend and legacy of Bhagwan Shri Krishna." "In spite of many hurdles, we strove to give you the best cinematic experience and we are glad that you loved the film. Thank you to all our media friends, well wishers and the audience for making Karthikeya 2 a blockbuster. Krishna is truth and the truth has won! Thank you!"

Karthikeya 2 revolves around a mystic, eye-popping adventure that is a visually rich and crowd-pleasing entertainer. The film highlights Indian culture in an effective manner, and it also shed light on some unknown facts about Lord Krishna.