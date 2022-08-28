Search icon
Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office day 14: Nikhil Siddhartha's film shrugs off Liger competition to earn Rs 20 crore

Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha's film continues to remain the first choice of filmgoers, and it's trending better than Vijay Deverakonda's Liger

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection day 14: Nikhil Siddhartha's film Karthikeya 2 is on a spree of breaking records, and the film is unstoppable at the box office. Despite Vijay Deverakonda's Liger being released in cinemas from Thursday evening onward, Karthikeya 2 remains headstrong. The film did fabulous business on Friday and it earned Rs 82 lakhs. 

Trade expert Taran Adarsh updated the Hindi version collection and now till now, the film has collected Rs 20.11 crores. Taran posted, "#Karthikeya2 stays strong, despite new release [#Liger]... Mass circuits dominate, attracting footfalls... [Week 3] Fri 82 lacs. Total: Rs 20.11 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version." 

Here's the tweet

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer epic adventure Karthikeya 2 continues to dominate the box office globally, and the film has crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office. Yes, the film has crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crores, and the leading star acknowledged the audience's love. 

READ: Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film continues to rule, earns Rs 100 crore worldwide

Yesterday Nikhil and the entire team of Karthikeya 2 went to the Kurnool exhibition ground to celebrate the massive milestone at the global box office. Nikhil invited his fans to be a part of their celebration and wrote on Twitter, "Will Speak today at the KURNOOL event…  evening 5 Pm onwards.. Kurnool Exhibition Grounds… Entire team will be there thanking the India Wide Audience for the Massive Success #Karthikeya2 #Karthikeya2Hindi." 

As Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has met with negative word-of-mouth, it is expected that Karthikeya 2 will be trending better than sports drama. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team of Karthikeya 2 for the phenomenal success of the film, especially in the Hindi belt. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri had launched the Hindi trailer of Karthikeya 2. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vivek wrote, "आपने #Karthikeya2 देखी की नहीं? Congrats @AbhishekOfficl @AAArtsOfficial and the entire team for well deserved success." 

