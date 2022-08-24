Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film sees upward trend, collects Rs 17.45 crore

Credit: File photo

Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 has continued to earn good numbers at the Hindi box office. The film collected Rs 1.15 crore on day 12, the total collection at the Hindi office is now Rs 17.45 crore.

As per the latest tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Karthikeya 2 continues to see an upward trend at the Hindi box office. He tweeted, “#Karthikeya2 sees an upward trend on [second] Tue... Continues to attract footfalls on a working day... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr, Mon 98 lacs, Tue 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 17.45 cr. #India biz. HINDI version.”

Despite no pre-release promotions, the film has given very tough competition to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Apart from Nikhil, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial, released on August 13, also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupama Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, and Harsha Chemudu in the leading roles. The film, whose prequel came out eight years ago in 2014, revolved around the search for Lord Krishna's anklet in the sunken city of Dwarka.

Meanwhile, we at DNA caught up with the film's lead actor and asked him his thoughts on the film's unprecedented box office. Nikhil told us, "This is really shocking because we never expected the film to take off so big. It started on seven screens, now we are showing it on 2500 screens. This is very exciting news."

When we asked Nikhil to share his thoughts on trade experts' predictions that Karthikeya 2's box office collection might overtake that of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, Nikhil said, "I do not talk about box office collections because that does not matter much. Our film reaching more people is important. So, we are not comparing ourselves with any film. We believe that every film should be successful and I am happy that we are getting our space. I'm thankful for the audience, especially the Hindi-speaking audience for accepting this film and promoting it themselves."