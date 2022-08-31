Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film dethrones Liger, earns Rs 24.21 crore

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 continues to remain the first choice of moviegoers, and the film remains stable even on its 3rd Monday. The Telugu blockbuster has dethroned Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger at the box office, and the film is performing better than the highly-anticipated sports drama.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the Monday collection and stated that the film can earn until Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's much-awaited Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will release in cinemas. The much-awaited Ayan Mukerji directorial is slated to release on big screens on September 9. Taran tweeted, "#Karthikeya2 continues to dominate in some mass pockets... Has time till #Brahmastra to add to its total... [Week 3] Fri 82 lacs, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 1.77 cr, Mon 68 lacs. Total: Rs 24.21 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version."

Here's the tweet

#Karthikeya2 continues to dominate in some mass pockets... Has time till #Brahmastra to add to its total... [Week 3] Fri 82 lacs, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 1.77 cr, Mon 68 lacs. Total: ₹ 24.21 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/skh1KHI5KY August 30, 2022

Released on August 13, Karthikeya 2 is still running successfully in its third week in theatres across India. The Telugu-language mystery thriller, led by Nikhil Siddhartha, is based on the search for Lord Krishna's anklet in the sunken city of Dwarka and hence, was predominantly shot in Gujarat.

Nikhil and the film's producer Abhishek Agarwal, who also bankrolled the Vivek Agnihotri-directed blockbuster The Kashmir Files, recently met the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Happy Days actor even shared a picture in which the three of them can be seen posing for the camera. "Honourable CM of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel met and Appreciated team #Karthikeya2. Absolute Honour to have this moment", tweeted Nikhil along with posting the perfect picture. Apart from Nikhil, Karthikeya 2 also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupama Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, and Harsha Chemudu in the leading roles. The film's prequel, which came out eight years ago in 2014, saw Nikhil's titular character going to Subramanyapuram to investigate where the villagers are frightened by a deadly snake in the temple.

Previously, pan-India superstars such as Prabhas of Baahubali fame and Ram Charan of RRR fame have congratulated the entire Karthikeya 2 team on the blockbuster success.