Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film collects Rs 18.40 crore

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2, starring Nikhil Siddhartha, has maintained strong box office results in Hindi. The movie made Rs 95 lakhs on Wednesday. In total, the Hindi version of the movie has made Rs 18.40 crore.

Confirming the numbers. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Karthikeya2 is trending well on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr, Mon 98 lacs, Tue 1.15 cr, Wed 95 lacs. Total: ₹ 18.40 cr. #India biz. HINDI version.”

Despite no pre-release promotions, the film has given very tough competition to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Apart from Nikhil, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial, released on August 13, also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupama Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, and Harsha Chemudu in the leading roles. The film, whose prequel came out eight years ago in 2014, revolved around the search for Lord Krishna's anklet in the sunken city of Dwarka.

Meanwhile, we at DNA caught up with the film's lead actor and asked him his thoughts on the film's unprecedented box office. Nikhil told us, "This is really shocking because we never expected the film to take off so big. It started on seven screens, now we are showing it on 2500 screens. This is very exciting news."

When we asked Nikhil to share his thoughts on trade experts' predictions that Karthikeya 2's box office collection might overtake that of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, Nikhil said, "I do not talk about box office collections because that does not matter much. Our film reaching more people is important. So, we are not comparing ourselves with any film. We believe that every film should be successful and I am happy that we are getting our space. I'm thankful for the audience, especially the Hindi-speaking audience for accepting this film and promoting it themselves."