Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer gives tough fight to Liger, earns Rs 23.53 crore

Karthikeya 2/File photo

The Telugu-language mystery thriller Karthikeya 2, starring Nikhil Siddhartha in the titular role, is continuing its tremendous run at the Indian box office. Even the Hindi version of the film, released on August 13, is giving stiff competition to Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut Liger which hit theatres on August 25.

Sharing the box office numbers from the third weekend, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Monday, August 29, and wrote, "#Karthikeya2 is super-strong... Fantastic trending in Weekend 3... [Third] Sun biz affected due to #INDvsPAK cricket match [evening/night shows]... [Week 3] Fri 82 lacs, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 1.77 cr. Total: ₹ 23.53 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, August 27, Nikhil expressed his gratitude to the Hindi audience as he shared a video message on his Twitter account thanking them to make Karthikeya 2 a blockbuster success in the Hindi belt. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Hello, I am your Nikhil, yes I am Karthikeya 2 actor Nikhil. I just wanted to tell you all one thing. I wanted to thank you for all the love you have showered on the film. We started on 50 screens and now the film is being played in over 1,000 theatres across India. This is very happy news."

The Happy Days actor further stated that the film is doing extremely well in Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, and even North-East. He then went on to thank the 'social media warriors' for promoting the film on social media as he said, "Salute to all of you, please keep supporting our film. You are always in our hearts and you are the reason why Karthikeya 2 is so successful.



Apart from Nikhil, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupama Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, and Harsha Chemudu in the leading roles. The film, whose prequel came out eight years ago in 2014, revolved around the search for Lord Krishna's anklet in the sunken city of Dwarka.