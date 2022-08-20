Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection: Nikhil's film earns more than Laal Singh Chadda, mints Rs 8.21 crore

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection day 8: Nikhil Siddhartha's latest film Karthikeya 2 takes full advantage of Janasthami and the Hindi version continues to remain the first choice of moviegoers. In today's time, Nikhil has beaten the biggest superstars in the country. Karthikeya 2 has trended and earned better than Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Taran Adarsh posted the Hindi collection, and wrote, "#Karthikeya2 #Hindi emerges first choice of moviegoers... Collects more than #LSC and #RB *yesterday* [Fri]... Mass pockets/single screens are super-strong... Will continue to dominate over the weekend... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr. Total: ₹ 8.21 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

Here's the post

Nikhil Siddhartha's latest epic adventure Karthikeya 2 is with running pack houses in India, and it has become a bonafide blockbuster across the globe. Karthikeya 2 has exceeded all the expectations, and it went on to earn more than Rs 50 crores worldwide. The leading star Nikhil has shared the achievement of the global success of the film, and he shared the worldwide collection figures with a new poster. As per Nikhil, Karthikeya 2 has earned Rs 60 crores in its first week worldwide.

READ: Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film becomes worldwide blockbuster, earns Rs 60.12 crore

Nikhil Siddhartha's Telugu fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is on the verge of becoming the next blockbuster in North India. The Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 is getting immense love from the audience, and it shows a constant upward trend at the box office. Another notable fact is that Karthikeya faced competition from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Yet, Nikhil's film raced ahead of the biggies.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team of Karthikeya 2 for the phenomenal success of the film, especially in the Hindi belt. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri had launched the Hindi trailer of Karthikeya 2.