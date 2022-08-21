Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection day 9: Nikhil Siddhartha's film is unstoppable, earns Rs 11.25 crore

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 box office collection day 9: Nikhil Siddhartha's latest Telugu blockbuster Karthikeya 2 is a raging hit in North India. The film has become an unstoppable force. On the second Saturday, Karthikeya 2 earned more than it's last Saturday. The Hindi version has earned Rs 3.04 crores.

Taran Adarsh has shared the official collection of the Hindi version on his social media, and wrote, "#Karthikeya2 is unstoppable in the #Hindi belt... Posts fantastic numbers on [second] Sat... From ₹ 7 lacs [on Day 1] to ₹ 3.04 cr [on Day 8], the growth is mind-boggling... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 11.25 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

Here's the post

#Karthikeya2 is unstoppable in the #Hindi belt... Posts fantastic numbers on [second] Sat... From 7 lacs [on Day 1] to 3.04 cr [on Day 8], the growth is mind-boggling... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr. Total: 11.25 cr. #India biz. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/6fgdE9wpCD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2022

Nikhil Siddhartha's Telugu fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is on the verge of becoming the next blockbuster in North India. The Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 is getting immense love from the audience, and it shows a constant upward trend at the box office. Another notable fact is that Karthikeya faced competition from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Yet, Nikhil's film raced ahead of the biggies.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team of Karthikeya 2 for the phenomenal success of the film, especially in the Hindi belt. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri had launched the Hindi trailer of Karthikeya 2.

READ: Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha visits packed cinema to witness film's craze, says 'aap sab itna pyaar...'

Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 is going headstrong in North India with each passing day. The craze for Telugu mythical adventure has taken the country like a storm. On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Karthikeya 2 is earning more than other big releases of recent times.

Nikhil recently visited a packed cinema, and he also shared his views on the stupendous response to his film. Nikhil went onto a cinema screen after the movie, and he acknowledged the fact that the audience have supported his film in such large numbers. Nikhil said, "Main dhyanwaad kehna chahta hu, India ke sabhi logon ko. Aap sab itna pyaar de rahe hai. Before moving in, he even shared his view to a media portal about the success of the film, and said, "Agar aachi content driven film aayegi toh log dekhenge... and aaj aap dekh rahe hai.. shows are going houseful... toh aap sab ko dhyanwaad."