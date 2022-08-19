Karthikeya 2 box office collection week 1: Hindi version of Nikhil Siddhartha's film earns Rs 5.75 crore

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 box office collection week 1: Nikhil Siddhartha's Telugu fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is on the verge of becoming the next blockbuster in North India. The Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 is getting immense love from the audience, and it shows a constant upward trend at the box office. Another notable fact is that Karthikeya faced competition from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Yet, Nikhil's film raced ahead of the biggies.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted a first-week collection of the film, and till now, Karthikeya 2 has earned Rs 5.75 crores. Taran posted day-wise figures, and the only common thing you will notice is the constant rise in the collection. Taran wrote, "#Karthikeya2 [#Hindi] shows excellent trending, despite biggies like #LSC and #RB... Lack of major opposition till #Liger should work in its favour... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr, Tue 1.28 cr, Wed 1.38 cr, Thu 1.64 cr. Total: Rs 5.75 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

Here's the post

Nikhil recently visited a packed cinema, and he also shared his views on the stupendous response to his film. Nikhil went onto a cinema screen after the movie, and he acknowledged the fact that the audience have supported his film in such large numbers. Nikhil said, "Main dhyanwaad kehna chahta hu, India ke sabhi logon ko. Aap sab itna pyaar de rahe hai. Before moving in, he even shared his view to a media portal about the success of the film, and said, "Agar aachi content driven film aayegi toh log dekhenge... and aaj aap dekh rahe hai.. shows are going houseful... toh aap sab ko dhyanwaad."

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday took to his twitter handle to congratulate the team of Karthikeya 2 for the phenomenal success of the film, especially in the Hindi belt. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri had launched the Hindi trailer of Karthikeya 2.