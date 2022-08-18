Search icon
Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer inches closer to $1 million mark overseas

Karthikeya 2 box office collection: The phenomenal response to the film has been overwhelming for the team of Nikhil Siddhartha starrer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

Karthikeya 2/PR handout

Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer Karthikeya 2 is having a dream run at the box office. In the Hindi circuits too, Karthikeya 2 is being preferred by the audience over recently released films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. Besides this, the film, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has being doing well internationally too.

At the global box office, Karthikeya 2 is inching closer to the $1 million dollar mark, a rare occurrence for a film with a budget as low as  Rs 30 crore, no promotions and actors who are not super or megastars in the lead roles.

The phenomenal response to the film has been overwhelming for the team of Karthikeya 2. Dishing out details of the overseas box office collection of his film, Nikhil Siddhartha took to his Twitter handle on Thursday to share that his film had minted $700k in the global film market.

READ: #BoycottDobaaraa trends ahead of Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap's film's release, netizens say 'let's fulfil their wish'

He urged the audience to spread the word and catch his films at a theatre near them while expressing his love and thanks to the viewers for the terrific response to his film.
 
"Overseas #Karthikeya2 has Crossed 700k $ dollars and Racing Towards 1 Million… These are the USA THEATRES LIST … plz catch #Karthikeya2 in theatres and do spread the word…love u all for this terrific response," Nikhil Siddhartha wrote on Twitter.

As for the film's Hindi version, having started off with a mere 50 shows on its opening day in Hindi belts, the reception and occupancy the film received increased its demand to 1500+ shows by Tuesday. A perfect example of how content is ruling cinemas, the film's Hindi version saw remarkable growth minting 1.45 cr in 3 Days. On Tuesday, the film garnered Rs 3.85 cr (all India biz.), surpassing Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan's box office daily collections.

Apart from being widely loved by audiences across the country, Karthikeya 2 was also praised by critics who described the film as an ‘adventure ride’ and an ‘engaging adventure’, one that offered great content and was equally a visual treat. Many cinema halls are also now deciding to replace the shows for big ticket Bollywood films with Karthikeya 2 owing to the overwhelming reception the film is receiving.

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal. Starring  Nikhil Siddharth, Anupam Kher, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivas Reddy, Viva Harsha and Aditya Menon, with cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni and music by Kaala Bhairava, the film is out in theatres nationwide.

