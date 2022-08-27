Search icon
Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film continues to rule, earns Rs 100 crore worldwide

Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha's film continues to dominate the box office and the film has crossed the 100-crore mark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer epic adventure Karthikeya 2 continues to dominate the box office globally, and the film has crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office. Yes, the film has crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crores, and the leading star acknowledged the audience's love. 

Yesterday Nikhil and the entire team of Karthikeya 2 went to the Kurnool exhibition ground to celebrate the massive milestone at the global box office. Nikhil invited his fans to be a part of their celebration and wrote on Twitter, "Will Speak today at the KURNOOL event…  evening 5 Pm onwards.. Kurnool Exhibition Grounds… Entire team will be there thanking the India Wide Audience for the Massive Success #Karthikeya2 #Karthikeya2Hindi." 

Here's the tweet

The Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 has also set new records and showed a gradual growth at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted the updated collection, and wrote, "#Karthikeya2 jumps in Week 2... Strong word of mouth is converting into footfalls... Lack of major competition also helped... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr, Mon 98 lacs, Tue 1.15 cr, Wed 95 lacs, Thu 89 lacs. Total: ₹ 19.29 cr. #India biz. HINDI version." 

Here's the tweet

As Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has met with negative word-of-mouth, it is expected that Karthikeya 2 will be trending better than sports drama. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday took to his twitter handle to congratulate the team of Karthikeya 2 for the phenomenal success of the film, especially in the Hindi belt. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri had launched the Hindi trailer of Karthikeya 2.Taking to his Twitter handle, Vivek wrote, "आपने #Karthikeya2 देखी की नहीं? Congrats @AbhishekOfficl @AAArtsOfficial and the entire team for well deserved success." In the Hindi belt, Karthikeya 2 opened with just 53 shows on Day 1. However, looking at the audience's interest in the film, the shows of Karthikeya 2 were increased to 1575+ shows by Day 5.

Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
