Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film continues to rule, breaches Rs 100 crore mark

Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha on Wednesday announced that Karthikeya 2 had officially grossed over Rs 100 crores.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Karthikeya 2 box office collection/File photo

Karthikeya 2 box office collection: South actor Nikhil Siddhartha's underdog film Karthikeya 2 has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbuster hits of 2022. The film, which gave tough competition to big-ticket movies such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger, to name a few, emerged on top and won the people's hearts so much so that it has managed to cross the Rs 100-mark at the box office.

Nikhil Siddhartha on Wednesday announced that Karthikeya 2 had officially grossed over Rs 100 crores, making it a blockbuster.

Taking to Instagram, Nikhil, on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi, said, "We have crossed the 100 Crore gross mark officially and 50 Crore share. Karthikeya 2 has been blessed by you all across India and the world. I realise the love and affection you all have showered on the movie and me. Will always try and work hard to live up to it."

The film, which is still continuing its strong run in theatres, has done exceptionally well in the Hindi belt with even state dignitaries going on to congratulate the team.

In the Hindi belt, surprisingly, the film has minted Rs 24.21 crore, so far.

Recently, Nikhil Siddhartha put up a post on social media saying the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, had met and appreciated the team of Karthikeya2. The actor called the moment, an 'absolute honour'.

The film's overwhelming success has left many pleasantly surprised. Starting off with a modest 50 theatres at the time of release in the Hindi belt, the film kept getting more screens due to word of mouth. At present, it is being screened on over 3,000 screens all across the Hindi belt.

