Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film becomes worldwide blockbuster, earns Rs 60.12 crore

Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha's film has been treated as a festival, and it has become a worldwide blockbuster.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Karthikeya 2

Nikhil Siddhartha's latest epic adventure Karthikeya 2 is with running pack houses in India, and it has become a bonafide blockbuster across the globe. Karthikeya 2 has exceeded all the expectations, and it went on to earn more than Rs 50 crores worldwide. 

The leading star Nikhil has shared the achievement of the global success of the film, and he shared the worldwide collection figures with a new poster. As per Nikhil, Karthikeya 2 has earned Rs 60 crores in its first week worldwide. 

Here's the post

Nikhil Siddhartha's Telugu fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is on the verge of becoming the next blockbuster in North India. The Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 is getting immense love from the audience, and it shows a constant upward trend at the box office. Another notable fact is that Karthikeya faced competition from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. Yet, Nikhil's film raced ahead of the biggies. 

Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted a first-week collection of the film, and till now, Karthikeya 2 has earned Rs 5.75 crores. Taran posted day-wise figures, and the only common thing you will notice is the constant rise in the collection. Taran wrote, "#Karthikeya2 [#Hindi] shows excellent trending, despite biggies like #LSC and #RB... Lack of major opposition till #Liger should work in its favour... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr, Tue 1.28 cr, Wed 1.38 cr, Thu 1.64 cr. Total: Rs 5.75 cr. #India biz. HINDI version." 

Here's the post

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team of Karthikeya 2 for the phenomenal success of the film, especially in the Hindi belt. For those unaware, Vivek Agnihotri had launched the Hindi trailer of Karthikeya 2.

 

