Karthikeya 2 box office collection day 3: Hindi version shows phenomenal growth, mints Rs 1.45 crore

Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 box office collection day 3: Nikhil Siddhartha's Telugu fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is showing tremendous growth at the box office. We are saying this because a dubbed version of a film that started with mere Rs 7 lakhs on day 1 has gone on to earn more than Rs 1.45 crore on its third day.

Taran Adarsh tweeted the Monday collections of the Karthikeya 2 Hindi version and wrote, "#Karthikeya2 #Hindi witnesses remarkable growth on Day 3 [+292.86%]... Word of mouth has come into play... Phenomenal trending on extremely low screens/shows... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: Rs 1.45 cr. HINDI version."

Here's the tweet

#Karthikeya2 #Hindi witnesses remarkable growth on Day 3 [+292.86%]... Word of mouth has come into play... Phenomenal trending on extremely low screens/shows... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs, Mon 1.10 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: 1.45 cr. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/Il1DhqXihu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2022

Nikhil Siddhartha's latest Telugu fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is the perfect example of 'content ruling cinemas.' The film had a successful opening in Telugu and the film had already become a hit in South India. But, in the past few days, Karthikeya 2 has become a sensation in the Hindi markets as well.

READ: Karthikeya 2 gives tough competition to Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, shows 300% growth in North India

The film's Hindi version is performing exceptionally great, and despite having competition with biggies like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, the film has gone on to become the first choice of moviegoers. Karthikeya 2 revolves around a mystic, eye-popping adventure that is a visually rich and crowd-pleasing entertainer. The film highlights Indian culture in an effective manner, and it also shed light on some unknown facts about Lord Krishna.

Telugu cinema is giving tough competition to Bollywood, and Nikhil Siddhartha's latest fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is trending better than Hindi biggies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Karthikeya 2 Hindi version was released on Saturday with limited screen space. However, within three days of release, the film showed a more than 300% jump in collections, a feat that Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar's films failed to achieve.