Karnataka film body opposes Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu: 'We have always stood with farmers'

In a setback to Karnataka, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday rejected the state's appeal and upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC)'s recommendation directing it to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), along with representatives of the Kannada film industry, on Thursday opposed the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, saying the state should prioritise its drinking water requirements. In a setback to Karnataka, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday rejected the state's appeal and upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC)'s recommendation directing it to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

KFCC president and veteran actor Jayamala said the Kannada film fraternity had always rallied behind farmers whenever Karnataka's land, water and language came under threat. She said the industry would continue to stand united with them on the Cauvery issue. "We have always stood with farmers. If language survives, if people survive, and if our land and water remain with us, then we survive. Whenever these are threatened, we will always stand with the farmers," she said.

Producer Sa Ra Govindu said the film chamber would support whatever course of action Kannada organisations and farmer groups decided to take. He maintained that Karnataka should not release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu when the state itself was facing a drinking water shortage. "There is no question of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. We do not have water even for drinking, while Tamil Nadu is seeking water for its third crop. We all need to think whether that is justified," he said.

Recalling the 1991 Cauvery dispute, Govindu referred to the ordinance promulgated by the then Chief Minister S Bangarappa and urged the present government to safeguard Karnataka's interests. Referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's proposed visit to Karnataka on August 3, he said the latter should assess the ground reality before pressing Karnataka's case. He expressed confidence that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would safeguard the interests of the state's farmers and pursue the Mekedatu project.

Earlier, Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to reject the Detailed Project Report on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River. The project aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru city. It involves constructing a dam on the Cauvery River near its confluence with the Arkavathi River in the Ramanagara district at Kanakapura, the home town of Shivakumar. It includes a power station designed to generate 400 MW of renewable hydroelectricity.

Producer Rockline Venkatesh said the Kannada film industry had always participated in public protests over issues concerning the state and would continue to support the Cauvery agitation. "Whenever the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce takes a decision, all its affiliated organisations will stand by it. We will be with this agitation and every other agitation concerning the state's land, water and language," he said.

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