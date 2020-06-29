Karnataka Deputy CM launches disinfectant drones mentored by Thala Ajith to fight COVID-19

Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N., who is the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka took to his Twitter page and announced about a drone-bound anti-microbial organic disinfectant solution spraying activity to fight COVID-19. He also lauded South star Ajith Kumar for mentoring team Daksha for this initiation of disinfecting the city with a drone. Ashwathnarayan also posted a few photos on his Twitter page posing with the drone.

He tweeted, "Kudos to Team #Dhaksha, mentored by filmstar #AjithKumar, for developing a way to sanitize large areas against COVID-19 via disinfectant drones. Time and again, technology has proven to be critical in the fight against #COVID-19! @sugaradhana".

Check out the tweet below:

Drones have four rotors of two propellers each and two of them took off in the presence of Ashwathnarayan to disinfect.

IANS also reported that however, it was not clear as to how many drones will be deployed and for how many days.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Ajith and Shalini had visited hospital which got their fans worried. However, it was later known that he had undergone surgery and for the same, he paid a visit to the hospital.

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai which is the Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink and he played the role which Amitabh Bachchan played in the original film.

The actor will next be seen in Valimai which is helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Huma Qureshi as the female lead.