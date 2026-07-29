Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera welcome baby boy: 'Our greatest blessing is here, welcome to our world'

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera welcomed a baby boy on July 29, 2026, on Guru Purnima. Celebs congratulated the new parents.

Actor Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 29, 2026. The couple shared the news on Instagram, saying their son was born on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima.

Announcement gets love from celebs and fans

Karishma sent an emotional message announcing the birth. 'Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima,' she wrote. This is our biggest blessing. July 29, 2026. Karishma and Varun, welcome to our world, little one. The post went viral right away. Celebrities and fans showered the new parents with well wishes and blessings in the comments section.

Karishma and Varun received congratulations from actors Khushi Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anjali Anand, Sonal Chauhan and Anushka Ranjan. The fact that the infant was born on Guru Purnima was also referred to by many admirers as a unique blessing. Karishma hasn't yet disclosed the baby's name or pictures. She concentrated on the happiness of becoming a mother and kept the message straightforward.

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Karishma and Varun’s journey

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, married for four years, have welcomed their first child. Karishma, a renowned actor known for her roles in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Naagin 3,' has expressed that the baby is her 'greatest blessing.' Varun, a low-profile businessman, often shares moments with Karishma on social media but maintains the privacy of their personal life. Details about the baby are still limited, but both mother and child are reported to be doing well, receiving love from fans as they embark on this new chapter.