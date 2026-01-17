FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Karisma Kapoor has opposed Priya Kapur’s plea in the Supreme Court seeking access to her divorce papers with late Sunjay Kapur, calling the request frivolous and a breach of privacy. The plea is linked to an ongoing legal dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 10:18 AM IST

Karishma Kapur’s first reaction to Priya Kapur’s bid in Supreme Court to see divorce papers: ‘Frivolous’
Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor has strongly opposed a plea filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking access to her divorce documents with late businessman Sunjay Kapur. Karisma claims the request violates her privacy and has no legal significance, calling it 'frivolous' and needless. In an ongoing legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's estate, Priya Kapur, his second wife, filed the plea.

What is the case about?

Priya Kapur has petitioned the Supreme Court for certified copies of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's 2016 divorce decree. She asserts that these records are necessary to bolster her argument regarding property rights and inheritance in the wake of Sunjay Kapur's passing. A legal battle has started over Sunjay Kapur's wealth and assets, which are estimated to be worth thousands of crores, since his death earlier this year. The case is complicated because there are several family members involved in the conflict.

Karisma Kapoor’s strong objection:

Priya Kapur has no right to access the divorce records, according to Karisma Kapoor's legal team. Karisma claims that disclosing the documents would be against her right to privacy because they are private and confidential. The plea, according to her attorneys, is just an effort to reopen previously resolved legal issues. They characterised the request as 'frivolous,' indicating that it is not legitimate or serious.

Also read: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar makes history, becomes highest-grossing Indian film ever in USA with over USD 21 million

Family members react:

Sunjay Kapur's family has also responded to the issue. According to reports, his sister disapproved of Priya Kapur's action, saying that Karisma and Sunjay's divorce documents are confidential and shouldn't be included in the inheritance dispute.

What happens next?

Karisma Kapoor has been given two weeks to submit a written response to the Supreme Court's plea. After that, the court will determine if Priya Kapur has the right to see the divorce papers. For the time being, the case draws attention to the mounting conflict surrounding Sunjay Kapur's estate and raises questions regarding inheritance, privacy and the limits of the law in high-profile family disputes.

