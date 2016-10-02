Kareena Kapoor Khan turns down six maternity brands!

While most stars would grab the opportunity to make money, Kareena Kapoor Khan chooses to be different.

During her acting career too she had remained choosy and was known to reject many films which she didn’t like, now post her pregnancy she is doing the same with the brands. The actress, who is on a maternity break as she’s due in December this year, has been offered many top brands which are for babies and expectant mothers but barring one offer, the actress has rejected six brands till now.

At present she is only endorsing a pregnancy testing kit. Kareena was offered a fashion line recently which she is considering. She wants to do only those ads that she believes in and not accept all maternity-related or baby-related ads just because she’s a pregnant mother.