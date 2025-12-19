Kareena Kapoor stuns in red Malini Ramani gown, celebrates christmas in style, SEE pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Christmas in a stunning red Malini Ramani gown, with glowing makeup, soft waves, and minimal accessories, inspiring fans with her elegant and festive style.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed the festive season in style, sharing glamorous photos of herself in a stunning red gown. The actress, who is renowned for her impeccable sense of style, took advantage of the occasion to inspire her fans and spread holiday cheer with a flawless fusion of style and festivity. Her most recent ensemble swiftly went viral on social media, demonstrating once more that Kareena can create a statement even with a straightforward holiday theme.

What she wore:

Kareena Kapoor wore a timeless red gown designed by Malini Ramani, featuring a flowing silhouette and long sleeves. She looked elegant and poised thanks to the soft draping and flattering fit, and the deep red colour perfectly captured the spirit of Christmas. The dress was sophisticated but festive, finding the ideal harmony between traditional design and contemporary glitz.



Kareena kept her makeup fresh and glowing, with natural-looking foundation, soft eye makeup, and subtle lip colour that enhanced her natural beauty. Her face was softly framed by her hair, which was left open in gentle waves. She added a delicate necklace and a chic black purse to complete her polished, festive look without overpowering the gown's elegance. The accessories were simple but stylish.

A stylish celebration of festive glamour:

Kareena's look for Christmas is the best proof of how to be fashionable and elegant during the holidays at the same time. She brought together the grace of old times and the ideas of modern fashion, thus making her outfit a perfect choice for both small get-togethers and big parties. Kareena also showed us that if one does styling simply, it can be a strong fashion statement when she kept jewellery minimal and let the dress be in the spotlight. Besides, her holiday snaps were an encouragement to the public to play with the combinations of bright colours and timeless designs in their dressing up for the holiday season, and it has been shown that less can really be more in the field of classy Christmas dressing up.