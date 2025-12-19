FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?

Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore; beats Chhaava, Animal, Jawan, Stree 2 in...

Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi movie review: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry's rom-com is chota packet mein bada dhamaka, affected due to...

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa blessed with a baby boy; their second son in three years

Kareena Kapoor stuns in red Malini Ramani gown, celebrates christmas in style, SEE pics

Good news for UP job seekers! Yogi govt to recruit 1.5 lakh employees in 2026, 70000 posts up for grabs; Check details

Nita Ambani stuns in red saree, wins hearts with her humility as she checks on paps in VIRAL video; watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan make joint appearance days after calling divorce rumours…

Massive Unrest in Bangladesh: Violent protests break out after death of student leader Osman Hadi, Media houses set on fire, Journalists rescued

Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor', hits 'severe' in THESE areas; over 61,000 PUCCs issued in 24 hrs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats pictures published by Democrats

New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats publ

Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?

Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore; beats Chhaava, Animal, Jawan, Stree 2 in...

Dhurandhar box office day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats pictures published by Democrats

New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats publ

Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and others in latest photos released by House Democrats; Check details inside

Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin and others in latest photos

From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India

From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kareena Kapoor stuns in red Malini Ramani gown, celebrates christmas in style, SEE pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Christmas in a stunning red Malini Ramani gown, with glowing makeup, soft waves, and minimal accessories, inspiring fans with her elegant and festive style.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor stuns in red Malini Ramani gown, celebrates christmas in style, SEE pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed the festive season in style, sharing glamorous photos of herself in a stunning red gown. The actress, who is renowned for her impeccable sense of style, took advantage of the occasion to inspire her fans and spread holiday cheer with a flawless fusion of style and festivity. Her most recent ensemble swiftly went viral on social media, demonstrating once more that Kareena can create a statement even with a straightforward holiday theme.

What she wore:

H3N2 virus 2025 12 19T110137 367

Kareena Kapoor wore a timeless red gown designed by Malini Ramani, featuring a flowing silhouette and long sleeves. She looked elegant and poised thanks to the soft draping and flattering fit, and the deep red colour perfectly captured the spirit of Christmas. The dress was sophisticated but festive, finding the ideal harmony between traditional design and contemporary glitz.

Kareena kept her makeup fresh and glowing, with natural-looking foundation, soft eye makeup, and subtle lip colour that enhanced her natural beauty. Her face was softly framed by her hair, which was left open in gentle waves. She added a delicate necklace and a chic black purse to complete her polished, festive look without overpowering the gown's elegance. The accessories were simple but stylish.

Also read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant twin in black, meet with Lionel Messi in Jamnagar, SEE pic

A stylish celebration of festive glamour:

Kareena's look for Christmas is the best proof of how to be fashionable and elegant during the holidays at the same time. She brought together the grace of old times and the ideas of modern fashion, thus making her outfit a perfect choice for both small get-togethers and big parties. Kareena also showed us that if one does styling simply, it can be a strong fashion statement when she kept jewellery minimal and let the dress be in the spotlight. Besides, her holiday snaps were an encouragement to the public to play with the combinations of bright colours and timeless designs in their dressing up for the holiday season, and it has been shown that less can really be more in the field of classy Christmas dressing up.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?
Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers'
Dhurandhar box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore; beats Chhaava, Animal, Jawan, Stree 2 in...
Dhurandhar box office day 14: Ranveer Singh film zooms past Rs 700 crore
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi movie review: Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry's rom-com is chota packet mein bada dhamaka, affected due to...
Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi review: Sanjay-Mahima's rom-com is geniuenly funny
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa blessed with a baby boy; their second son in three years
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa blessed with a baby boy
Kareena Kapoor stuns in red Malini Ramani gown, celebrates christmas in style, SEE pics
Kareena Kapoor stuns in red Malini Ramani gown, celebrates christmas
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats pictures published by Democrats
New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on woman's body, passports, chats publ
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and others in latest photos released by House Democrats; Check details inside
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin and others in latest photos
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement