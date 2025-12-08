Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo dump on Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, pens heartfelt note ‘always trying to follow…’

Pawan Singh files complaint after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi to not share stage with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19 Finale
ENTERTAINMENT
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Sharmila Tagore’s birthday with a loving post, sharing unseen photos of their family bond.
On Monday, 8 December, Kareena shared a series of photos celebrating Sharmila’s birthday, each frame capturing affectionate moments between family members. She kept her caption heartfelt, writing, 'Happy birthday, dearest Mother-in-law.'
The first image in the post showed Saif Ali Khan standing beside his mother, smiling brightly, while Sharmila Tagore held little Jeh in her arms.
The second snapshot featured Kareena walking alongside Sharmila Tagore, reflecting a quiet moment of togetherness. Kareena added a touching note, 'Always trying to follow in your footsteps.'
The last image showed Sharmila sitting outdoors, playing fondly with Jeh.
Earlier this year, Kareena celebrated Sharmila Tagore’s return to Bengali cinema after nearly fourteen years. In a video shared by the makers of Puratawn, Kareena called her mother-in-law an icon whose legacy remains untouched.
She referred to Sharmila as 'the original Bengal tigress,' a title she said would always belong to her because of her powerful presence and lasting contributions to cinema.