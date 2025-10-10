Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is not fascinated by Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, but THIS star, asks mother to...

Kareena has appeared on her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, where they talked about motherhood, children and parenthood. Not only this, Kareena also shared the hilarious reaction Taimur Ali Khan had when she told the paparazzi not to click pictures of her children.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave interesting insights into her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan's life. Much to the surprise, the actress disclosed that Taimur is rather intrigued and fascinated by the sports icons instead of the film stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, among others. She revealed how Taimur insists she send a message on his behalf to Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli.



Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur on acting

Elaborating on why Taimur is not interested in acting, Kareena said, "I think he is too young and he has not figured out exactly. He just knows we are going for a shoot. He has never really met any other actors. The only thing he keeps asking is, ‘Are you friendly with Rohit Sharma? Are you friendly with Virat Kohli? Can you message him that if I can get that bat of his? Is there a contact that you have to Lionel Messi?’ I’m like ‘No. I don’t have his contact.’ He never asks me about any actor from Bollywood. From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, he has no clue. He’s like, ‘Can I ask Virat Kohli a question?’ I’m like no you cant. I don’t know him," she said on Soha Ali Khan's podcast.

Further, Kareena explained why Taimur is interested in acting. "As of now, he(Taimur) is not interested in anything like drama or acting. Because every time I tell him in school when he has to pick an extracurricular activity, the list comes. I read out the list, and there’s drama in it. Once or twice, I have asked, ‘Do you want to do drama this year?’ and he’s like ‘No’. I ask, ‘Why? just try and act.’ So he’s like ‘No. I don’t like it. I don’t enjoy it. Then I don’t push it. He knows what he wants. He told me he wanted to go to cookery class. So he has chosen that," she said.

Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur on paparazzi



Not only this, Kareena also shared the hilarious reaction Taimur Ali Khan had when she told the paparazzi not to click pictures of her children. When Soha asked about raising children in this age of so much vigilance, Kareena responded, “I tell them, I have two eyes here, but I have two eyes here also. Just keep remembering that. So, when he sees all these people, doesn't he say ‘These are strangers with big, big cameras. He got used to the fact that he's getting clicked. So, then when I told them not to click him, he said, ‘Why did you tell them not to click me?’”

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and they welcomed their first son, Taimur, in 2016, followed by their second son, Jehangir (Jeh), in 2021.



(With inputs from IANS)