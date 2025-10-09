Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kareena Kapoor reveals one thing she made clear after marrying Saif Ali Khan: 'I always wanted to have my...'

Kareena Kapoor recently explained how her idea of wealth has evolved over the years, while acknowledging the fact that it is more than having money in the bank. She also talked about one thing which was very clear after marrying Saif Ali Khan.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor reveals one thing she made clear after marrying Saif Ali Khan: 'I always wanted to have my...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the most bankable actresses, recently opened up about her relationship with money, emphasising her independence after marriage to Saif Ali Khan. The actress explained how her idea of wealth has evolved over the years, while acknowledging the fact that it is more than having money in the bank. 

Kareena, who has completed over 25 years in Bollywood, recalled how her perception of wealth has changed and that she has been very clear about her independence even after marriage and motherhood. "I think the idea of wealth has changed in my own life...obviously, because of working for the last 26 years has changed the entire way of the way I look at wealth. When I started (professional career) to now, things have changed," Kareena said at an event in Delhi on Wednesday.

Kareena Kapoor on the idea of wealth

"Today, people want to have an experience of life as well. So I think that comes along the way as you experience work, as you become, you get married, you want to have your own independence. That's what happened with me. I always wanted to have my own independence as an actor, even after I got married to Saif. That was one thing which was very, very clear. And then, of course, now as a mother, the idea is to enjoy my wealth in today's every single day, but to also look out for the future," she added.

Further, Kareena focused on equality in pay at work, stating, "I think actors have started putting their way across where they would also want to be paid equally, firstly, as their male counterparts. So I think that has also added to a lot of character to our women, as well as what wealth stands for today. I think it's a lot more than just having money in the bank," she said.

Kareena Kapoor on the work front

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, among others. Up next, she will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', in which she will be sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

 

