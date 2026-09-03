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Kareena Kapoor REGRETS being school dropout; 'That’s why I have pushed my boys...'

Actress Kareena Kapoor says she regrets dropping out after Class XI for films and wants her sons Taimur and Jeh to complete their education before pursuing their passion.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor REGRETS being school dropout; 'That’s why I have pushed my boys...'
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Kareena Kapoor says not finishing her education is one regret she still carries. The actor left school after Class XI to pursue acting and now says she wants her sons to complete their studies before following their passions.

Left school after Class XI to pursue films

Speaking to podcaster Hanuman Dass, Kareena said she chose films over education as a teenager. “I never finished my education, and that was something that kind of stayed with me. Even though I had the opportunity, I got into movies and didn’t study any further after Class XI. I know a lot of people can make fun of that or say whatever they want, but I wanted to prove myself as an actor. That was something I wanted to do, to follow my heart,” she said.

The actor went on to say that she has encouraged her boys Taimur and Jeh to complete their education first because of this personal experience. “Education is something I do regret not completing. That’s why I have pushed my boys to finish their education first and then follow their hearts,” she said. Kareena has a personal connection to her UNICEF work, linking her support for girls' education in India to her regret of not completing her studies. Since 2014, she has advocated for girls' education, gender equality, and access to quality education for children.

Also read: Who was Erin Piacenti? Bank of America VP killed after maternity leave in Times Square attack | Watch

Debut at 19 and upcoming work

Kareena Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in J P Dutta’s *Refugee* on June 30, 2000, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. She was 19 at the time and turned 20 shortly after the film's release. Her upcoming project is the crime thriller *Daayra*, directed by Meghna Gulzar, where she plays DCP Ajooni Kohli opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman Kumar. The film, co-written by Gulzar, features no songs and is set to release on September 18.

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