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Kareena Kapoor opens up on son Taimur's reaction to Daayra trailer: 'Is it a horror...' | Watch

Kareena Kapoor revealed son Taimur, 10, thought Daayra trailer was a horror film. She said she and Saif Ali Khan explained the crime subject to him and told him he must be responsible.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor opens up on son Taimur's reaction to Daayra trailer: 'Is it a horror...' | Watch
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Kareena is promoting her upcoming crime thriller Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. During promotions, she spoke about how her children are now asking questions about serious topics.

Taimur's reaction to the Daayra trailer

Taimur recently watched the Daayra promo, according to Kareena. He will turn 10 in December. She said, "He's like ', Is it a horror film?' So I said it's not a horror film, but it's about a horrific thing that takes place." Kareena said Taimur was curious and wanted to know why and what happened. She and Saif Ali Khan explained it to him. Taimur was intrigued, according to Kareena, and she and Saif Ali Khan described what had transpired. 

"He's absorbing it, but he's also excited. He's like, 'I want to see what you've done in this film'. He's going to turn 10. So he must know and he has to be responsible," she said. In an interaction with Yuvaa, Kareena said they are balancing many things while raising their sons. She said children hear things at school and ask questions. "We are balancing a lot of things with our boys and being very open about it. I'm a bit hyper also sometimes because I'm a mother. They ask questions now because they are seeing things," she said.

What Kareena said about parenting

Daayra, which is based on a juvenile rape and murder case, made Kareena reflect on her role as a mother of two boys. At the trailer's premiere, she stated that although she is terrified as a mother, she wants to teach her sons to be kind and responsible and that it is crucial to allow boys to express their emotions honestly. 

Also read: Planning to buy iPhone Duo or iPhone 18 Pro? Check 5 cheapest countries to buy and know where India stands

About Daayra

Meghna Gulzar is the director and co-writer of Daayra. It examines crime, justice, and punishment and is based on real-life incidents. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj Sukumaran plays DCP Raman Kumar. The plot follows a gang-rape investigation. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Kareena and Prithviraj.

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