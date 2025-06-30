Kareena recently revealed that since then, Jeh sees Saif as a superhero; however, she mentioned that the incident has stripped her children’s sheltered lives and introduced them to a harsh reality.

The unfortunate attack on Saif Ali Khan has deeply affected his family, including his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and his children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. A person broke into his house, walked into Jeh’s bedroom, and stabbed the actor as he tried to protect his son. Kareena recently revealed that since then, Jeh sees Saif as a superhero; however, she mentioned that the incident has stripped her children’s sheltered lives and introduced them to a harsh reality. For the first time, the actress opened up about her anxiety and how she manages her fears and anxiety so that her children are not affected.



What did Kareena Kapoor say about Saif's stabbing incident?

Kareena admitted that she hasn’t yet processed the incident and opened up about how it has impacted her family. ‘It was very difficult to sleep after Saif’s attack. I am still kind of struggling with what it does to see someone there in your child’s room. In Mumbai, you never really hear about such incidents. It is very common in the US. In Mumbai, we have never really heard about someone walking in and attacking your husband. We have still not come to terms 100 per cent. At least I haven’t. I was very anxious for the first couple of months. It was very difficult to sleep and get back to the person with that kind of normalcy,” she recalled during an interview with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story.



How attack on Saif affect Taimur, Jeh?

The Jab We Met actress revealed that she had to resist the anxiety she suffered during the incident for the sake of her children. “I don’t want to live in that fear for my children because that’s also wrong to put that stress onto them. So, it’s been a tough journey to manoeuvre from fear and anxiety to balancing the fact that I am a mother and I am also a wife. It was a combination of so much understanding that this is what I have to kind of deal with. I am just happy and thank God that we are safe. We are stronger as a unit,” she said. Further, Kareena expressed hope that the traumatic incident would make her sons resilient as they have been exposed to blood and the reality of life. “Hope my sons grow up with resilience because they have seen their father getting stabbed. My younger one (Jeh) still says, ‘My father is Batman and Iron Man, he can take on anyone. Yes, they have seen blood and everything but I am hoping that that experience will make them different kind of men. They have been so sheltered and then they have seen this, so somehow I feel that this experience has brought them out of that sheltered life and a little more into reality that this can happen. Of course, they shouldn’t have seen this at 4 and 8 years old, but I have to look at something out of it,” she added.



Kareena Kapoor says "Bala tal gai"

Kareena said that the incident has shaken her to the core and wishes no family should see what she saw. “I can’t live in that fear. Also, we Punjabis say, ‘Bala tal gai (the calamity was averted)’, and that’s what I believing in. I don’t think any family should see what we saw. It has been an uphill task,” she said. She also addressed negative comments after Saif's incident, saying they didn’t make her angry but left her feeling sad.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the investigation thriller The Buckingham Murders.