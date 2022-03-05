Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan celebrate Ibrahim's birthday with heartwarming posts

Saif Ali Khan's young lad Ibrahim Ali Khan turned a year older and his family has showered love on social media. Stepmom Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Ibrahim's childhood picture with Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram and said, "Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy, happy birthday."





Sister Sara Ali Khan posted a reel in which the sibling duo are chillings in the cold region of Gulmarg, and the birthday boy is imitating kung-fu poses. Sara shared the reels and said, "Happiest 21st Birthday to my baby brother! Mommy is saying Namaste to my Darshaks and you both are celebrating without me today- so it’s major FOMO. I love you Iggy potter. Missing you so much today. Always stay crazy yet sorted, silly yet bright, annoying yet supportive and basically the best."

Ibrahim's aunt Soha Ali Khan also blessed him on his birthday with a story and said, "love you lots."



In early January, Star kids Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Friday night were stopped at the same restaurant, in Bandra, in Mumbai. After their video went viral, fans are assuming that they might be dating.

Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari, was spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan while coming out from a restaurant on Friday night. They went back in the same car, the video has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen hiding her face because of which people started trolling her.

In another video, Palak can be seen coming from out of the restaurant. As soon as the clip circulated, people started assuming that they are dating. One of the social media user mentioned, “Kuch toh gadbad hai daya,” another wrote, “Wese itni actress h Bollywood main pr ibrahimkhan ko palak tiwari mili hn thk lgti palak tiwari famous kr diya jaani Hardy sandhu ne pr maa shewta tiwari ki trh khoobsurat talenter nahi hai.”