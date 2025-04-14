Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra will see Kareena Kapoor Khan sharing screen space with South actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time.

As Kareena Kapoor Khan marks her 25th year in cinema, she appears to be shifting towards more nuanced projects. The actress recently announced her latest collaboration with acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar, exploring a story that delves into the societal norms of the world of crime and punishment. Titled Daayra, the film will see Kareena partnering with South actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time.

On Monday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and surprised fans with the announcement of Daayra. Sharing a couple of pictures with Prithviraj and Meghna, the actress penned a small note sharing insight and experience with the film. Describing it as a ‘dream team, ’ she wrote, “Ive always said that I’m a director’s actor… and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director’s we have, @meghnagulzar & alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra( red heart emoji), let’s do this.”





Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Daayra a 'powerful, timely' film

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls ‘Daayra’ a "powerful and timely film" as she begins shooting. Prithviraj Sukumaran describes the film as "layered" and believes it will resonate with the masses. He's excited to collaborate with Meghna Gulzar, Junglee Pictures, and Kareena, calling it a great experience. On the other hand, Meghna promises a story that will reflect on “the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us”.

About Daayra

Daayra is currently in pre-production. Co-written by Gulzar alongside Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal, the movie promises a gritty exploration of crime, punishment, justice, and truth. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the themes echo Gulzar's previous work, such as "Talvar" (2015), which also delved into complex societal issues.



Kareena Kapoor Khan's previous projects

Coming back to Kareena, the actress earlier worked with Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh, exploring unconventional and nuanced roles in The Buckingham Murder and Jaane Jaan, respectively. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.