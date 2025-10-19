FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur enjoy Pataudi pre-Diwali bash, actress drops inside photos: 'Teen bhai teeno...'

While Soha, Saif, and Amrita were seen twinning in red ethnic attires, Bebo looked her stylish self in a blue lehenga with golden embellishments. Prior to this, Soha shared a fun way to combine her pre-Diwali spring cleaning with her workouts.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur enjoy Pataudi pre-Diwali bash, actress drops inside photos: 'Teen bhai teeno...'
The pre-Diwali celebration has commenced for Soha Ali Khan, who used social media to drop sneak peeks from the festivities with her loved ones. The photos uploaded by Soha on her Instagram included brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

While Soha, Saif, and Amrita were seen twinning in red ethnic attires, Bebo looked her stylish self in a blue lehenga with golden embellishments."Last night had some solid gold energy (Sparkles Emoji) #happydhanteras !!, (sic)," Soha mentioned in the caption.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ibrahim Ali Khan said "Teeno bhai teeno tabahi" as he posed with his kid brothers Taimur and Jeh during the Diwali celebration. The 'Nadaaniyan' actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a festive picture where he was seen posing for a selfie with Taimur and Jeh. While Ibrahim posed in a black sherwani, Taimur looked adorable in a red Kurta. However, Jeh turned out to be the show stealer. The little one was seen relishing a treat as he faced the camera with her two brothers."Teeno bhai teeno tabahi #happydiwali," Ibrahim captioned the post.While Ibrahim is Saif Ali Khan's son from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, Taimur and Jeh are his kids with his second wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recently, Kareena revealed that Taimur and Jeh fear their father, Saif, and not her. Speaking to sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on her podcast "All About Her", Bebo revealed that husband Saif takes on the role of a fun and playful parent and likes to enjoy quality time with Taimur and Jeh. Kareena was heard saying, “I also feel that fathers are there to make friends with their boys, to understand them, and make them feel comfortable about a lot of things. So he does a lot of that. He’s more into playing sports with them. He plays cricket and football, and he loves playing the guitar and drums with them. So we kind of balance it out”.

Nevertheless, Saif becomes the authoritative figure when the situation demands.“None of us ever really gets angry. Though if you really want to get something done, you have to say, ‘Okay, Abba will get really angry,’ because I think somewhere, the two boys, more than me, are scared of Saif,” Kareena shared.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

