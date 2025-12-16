Kareena Kapoor Khan channels 90s glam in show-stopping Valentino look, SEE pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for UP commuters: 74 km link road to connect Ganga-Yamuna expressway, to boost connectivity in THESE areas; Check details

Vicky Kaushal flashes his phone to Alia Bhatt at award night, her reaction convinces netizens 'he's showing baby Kaushal's pics'

Who is Mallika Sagar? Art expert-turned-auctioneer set to take centrestage at IPL 2026 mini-auction

What is Bambiha gang? Know members who claimed responsibility for kabaddi player Rana Balachauria's murder, their link to Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

BCCI's BIG update on IPL 2026 ahead of mini auction, season to begin from THIS Date

Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo decalred holy cities by Punjab govt; know what has changed

Michael Bay enters Indian film industry, teams up with AR Rahman for..., Oscar-winning composer says 'different worlds of cinema come together'

Shraddha Kapoor makes SHOCKING statement on Dhurandhar's success, says 'don't play with our emotions', demands makers to..., calls out Yami Gautam for...

Good News for Messi fans: Argentina football icon makes BIG promise as he concludes GOAT tour, announces his return to India: 'Hopefully one day...'

Delhi-Agra Expressway accident: 4 dead and several injured in massive vehicle collision due to dense

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for UP commuters: 74 km link road to connect Ganga-Yamuna expressway, to boost connectivity in THESE areas; Check details

Good news for UP commuters: 74 km link road to connect Ganga-Yamuna expressway

Vicky Kaushal flashes his phone to Alia Bhatt at award night, her reaction convinces netizens 'he's showing baby Kaushal's pics'

Vicky flashes his phone to Alia at award night, her reaction convinces netizens

Who is Mallika Sagar? Art expert-turned-auctioneer set to take centrestage at IPL 2026 mini-auction

Who is Mallika Sagar? Meet female auctioneer set to take centrestage at IPL 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-awaited movies this season

Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-a

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more

Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kareena Kapoor Khan channels 90s glam in show-stopping Valentino look, SEE pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced quiet luxury in a vintage Valentino 1993 outfit, pairing classic tailoring with minimal makeup and elegant jewellery to deliver a timeless, refined fashion moment.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan channels 90s glam in show-stopping Valentino look, SEE pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kareena Kapoor Khan once again proved that timeless style never fails to make an impact. Wearing a classic Valentino outfit from 1993, the actor effortlessly embraced the concept of understated luxury. Her ensemble was notable for its understated elegance, classic tailoring and simplicity, demonstrating how sophisticated fashion can speak louder than trends.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kareena wore a camel-coloured vintage Valentino ensemble from 1993, featuring a sharply tailored jacket and a matching pencil skirt. With its clean silhouette, defined waist, and structured shoulders, the ensemble was reminiscent of classic '90s couture. Gold buttons, delicate embellishments and delicate embroidery were examples of fine details that added elegance without overpowering the ensemble. She kept the style elegant and classic by accessorising the ensemble with neutral heels and a structured purse.

She kept her makeup simple and natural style that accentuated her features while keeping the ensemble's subtle vibe. Kareena go with nude lips, lightly flushed cheeks, a fresh base and well-defined brows. She looked more put together overall because her hair was pulled back in a sleek manner. She finished the ensemble with simple yet eye-catching jewellery, such as a bold necklace and delicate accents that accentuated the outfit's details and reaffirmed the concept of understated luxury.

Also read: Who is Subhashree Ganguly? Bengali star actress getting massively trolled for pic with Lionel Messi amid Kolkata fiasco, is married to famous director-turned-MLA

Why the Look Stands Out:

The classic appeal and self-assured restraint of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Valentino look were what really made it unforgettable. Her choice of a vintage, well-tailored ensemble demonstrated the strength of simplicity and craftsmanship in a time when bold trends and statement dressing were the norm. The classic silhouette, neutral colour scheme and sparse styling let the design's quality shine through. Kareena reaffirmed the notion that genuine luxury is found in sophistication, self-assurance and deliberate fashion.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for UP commuters: 74 km link road to connect Ganga-Yamuna expressway, to boost connectivity in THESE areas; Check details
Good news for UP commuters: 74 km link road to connect Ganga-Yamuna expressway
Vicky Kaushal flashes his phone to Alia Bhatt at award night, her reaction convinces netizens 'he's showing baby Kaushal's pics'
Vicky flashes his phone to Alia at award night, her reaction convinces netizens
Who is Mallika Sagar? Art expert-turned-auctioneer set to take centrestage at IPL 2026 mini-auction
Who is Mallika Sagar? Meet female auctioneer set to take centrestage at IPL 2026
What is Bambiha gang? Know members who claimed responsibility for kabaddi player Rana Balachauria's murder, their link to Sidhu Moose Wala's murder
What is Bambiha gang? Know members who claimed responsibility for kabaddi player
BCCI's BIG update on IPL 2026 ahead of mini auction, season to begin from THIS Date
BCCI's BIG update on IPL 2026 ahead of mini auction, season to begin from THIS D
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-awaited movies this season
Latest Theatrical Tamil Releases (December 2025): From Lockdown to Genie, most-a
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educational qualifications, net worth, family and more
Lionel Messi in India: Know about Argentina football captain's early life, educa
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement