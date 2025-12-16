Kareena Kapoor Khan channels 90s glam in show-stopping Valentino look, SEE pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced quiet luxury in a vintage Valentino 1993 outfit, pairing classic tailoring with minimal makeup and elegant jewellery to deliver a timeless, refined fashion moment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan once again proved that timeless style never fails to make an impact. Wearing a classic Valentino outfit from 1993, the actor effortlessly embraced the concept of understated luxury. Her ensemble was notable for its understated elegance, classic tailoring and simplicity, demonstrating how sophisticated fashion can speak louder than trends.

What she wore:

Kareena wore a camel-coloured vintage Valentino ensemble from 1993, featuring a sharply tailored jacket and a matching pencil skirt. With its clean silhouette, defined waist, and structured shoulders, the ensemble was reminiscent of classic '90s couture. Gold buttons, delicate embellishments and delicate embroidery were examples of fine details that added elegance without overpowering the ensemble. She kept the style elegant and classic by accessorising the ensemble with neutral heels and a structured purse.

She kept her makeup simple and natural style that accentuated her features while keeping the ensemble's subtle vibe. Kareena go with nude lips, lightly flushed cheeks, a fresh base and well-defined brows. She looked more put together overall because her hair was pulled back in a sleek manner. She finished the ensemble with simple yet eye-catching jewellery, such as a bold necklace and delicate accents that accentuated the outfit's details and reaffirmed the concept of understated luxury.

Why the Look Stands Out:

The classic appeal and self-assured restraint of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Valentino look were what really made it unforgettable. Her choice of a vintage, well-tailored ensemble demonstrated the strength of simplicity and craftsmanship in a time when bold trends and statement dressing were the norm. The classic silhouette, neutral colour scheme and sparse styling let the design's quality shine through. Kareena reaffirmed the notion that genuine luxury is found in sophistication, self-assurance and deliberate fashion.