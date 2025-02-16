The relentless pursuit of photos left Kareena visibly frustrated, highlighting the challenges and risks of being a celebrity, especially when it comes to keeping your children safe.

The Pataudi family faced an unfortunate incident, in which Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by a burglar at his Mumbai house. The incident has left Kareena Kapoor Khan more cautious and vigilant about her family's safety and privacy. As a result, she has become more mindful of shielding her children–Taimur and Jeh, from the constant media glare and intrusive public attention, ensuring they have a sense of normalcy and security.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted with her kids, Taimur and Jeh, as they joined the Kapoor family to celebrate her father, Randhir Kapoor's, 78th birthday. The low-key gathering was attended by close family members, including Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others. Photos and videos have surfaced showing Kareena politely but firmly asking paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of her children, Taimur and Jeh. However, in another video, even as she sat in her car, photographers attempted to snap photos, prompting her to assertively say "nahi nahi nahi" (no, no, no) in a bid to protect her kids' privacy.

The scene was unsettling, as paparazzi persisted in taking pictures of Taimur and Jeh, despite the recent traumatic experience that must have left them shaken. The relentless pursuit of photos left Kareena visibly frustrated, highlighting the challenges and risks of being a celebrity, especially when it comes to keeping your children safe.

Kareena had earlier lashed out at paparazzi for filming outside her home, just days after the disturbing stabbing incident involving her husband. She shared a video on social media showing individuals delivering large toy cars to her house and expressed her outrage at the invasion of her privacy. "Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone, for God's sake." she pleaded, before later deleting the post.

Despite repeated requests and warnings, paparazzi continue to pursue invasive photography raising concerns as it can infringe one’s right to privacy.