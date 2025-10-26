Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora to attend Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert, a VVIP ticket of musical night costs...

'King of Latin pop', popular Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias, is returning to Mumbai with his concert after 13 years. As per the source, the Kapoor sisters- Karisma, Kareena, along Malaika will be attending the much-awaited concert.

Popular Spanish singer and songwriter, Enrique Iglesias, often called the 'King of Latin Pop,' is all set to return to Mumbai after 13 years with his concert. Excitement is building as the international superstar prepares for his highly anticipated sold-out concerts on October 29 and 30, 2025, at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai.

In a delightful twist, rumours are churning that Bollywood's OG girl gang: glamorous sister duos Malaika & Amrita Arora and Kareena & Karishma Kapoor, will be attending the concert. Reports have it that they’ve booked the most exclusive VVIP table for the concert! What gives out a major hint of the participation is the fact that both Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are following Enrique Iglesias on social media.

Kareena-Karisma, Malaika-Amrita to attend the concert?

Sources indicate that the quartet, known for their long-standing camaraderie, will be accompanied by family and friends to enjoy this musical extravaganza. An insider from the film industry shared, “Their love for music and shared history make this occasion even more special. They’ve always cherished concerts that channel nostalgia, and Enrique Iglesias's music perfectly embodies that.”

Cost price of a VVIP ticket

As per the information provided by the insider, the cost of the lounge, which will be occupied by the celebs, costs Rs 35,000. Whereas a table costs between Rs 55,000-65,000 per person.

About Enrique Iglesias' concert

This year's concert will mark Iglesias’ third visit to India, following his super-successful concerts in 2004 and 2012. Promoted by EVA Live, the upcoming shows promise to be an unforgettable experience for fans, with one night already sold out and over 50,000 attendees expected across both dates. Tickets are currently available online, allowing fans of all ages to secure their spots for this musical celebration.