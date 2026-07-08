Kareena Kapoor fangirls over 'hot husband' Saif Ali Khan in new vacation photos, fans say 'keep him Safe'

Kareena Kapoor shared sleek beach vacation photos of her 55-year-old husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Even at 55, Saif Ali Khan remains the ultimate Bollywood heartthrob, and his biggest fan is none other than his wife, Kareena Kapoor. The power couple has escaped Mumbai’s torrential rains for a tropical beach getaway. Kareena took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their vacation, leaving fans in awe of her 'hot husband.'

Kareena fangirls over Saif

Kareena shared several photos of Saif taken at the beach that had a strong James Bond atmosphere. In front of gorgeous skies and glistening oceans, the actor is seen in the pictures strolling off the beach with his hair slicked back, wearing only orange swim trunks, and carrying a snorkel mask. Gushing about his beachside appearance, Kareena added a rainbow, heart and fire emoji to the text, 'Summer’s going well' and finished it with the hashtag '#HotHusband.' Immediately, friends and admirers flooded the comments with fire and heart emojis. Fans jokingly inquired, 'Mommy is clicking daddy, where are the kids?' while designer Rhea Kapoor remarked, 'miss you guysssssssss.'

A history of gushing

Kareena has publicly swooned over Saif before. 'For me it's the one with the photobomber,' she captioned a beach image she posted in the summer of 2024, pointing to a shirtless Saif strolling behind her. She posted another shirtless photo of him showing off his abs a month later, lovingly referring to him as 'DADDY-O.'

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On the work front

Saif recently starred in the Netflix film Kartavya. He will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam thriller Oppam, directed by Priyadarshan and Rahul Dholakia. Kareena, who last dominated the box office with Crew and Singham Again, is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s highly anticipated thriller Daayra, which features South star Prithviraj Sukumaran as her co-star.