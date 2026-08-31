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Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on competing with brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu with Daayra vs VIBE

Kareena Kapoor said both Daayra and Kunal Kemmu's Vibe will do well despite releasing on the same day, September 18.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 09:06 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on competing with brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu with Daayra vs VIBE
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Kareena Kapoor has reacted to the box-office clash between her film Daayra and her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu's film Vibe. Both films are releasing on the same day, September 18. The actress spoke about it at the trailer launch event.

Kareena praises Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor attended the Daayra trailer launch in Mumbai on August 31, where she discussed the potential box office clash with Vibe. She praised Kunal Kemmu as an outstanding actor and highlighted his exceptional comic timing. Kareena said, "I think Kunal is an outstanding actor. One of the best we have in our industry. No one does comic timing like Kunal. I feel there's a place in cinema for two great films, two wonderful films.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And I know Vibe is going to do well. It's going to be fun, it's going to be comedy. And people are going to see a different side to Kunal. And may the gold come to my house only."She added that she does not see Vibe as a threat to Daayra. She said, "So I'm very happy and I'm very, very sure that both films are going to do very well."

Also read: Tina Ahuja's Rakhi photos with Sunita Ahuja, Krushna Abhishek go viral, but leave netizens worried, fans ask 'where is Govinda?

About Daayra 

Meghna Gulzar is the director of Daayra. It is a crime thriller inspired by true events. The film explores crime, justice and retribution. The main actors are Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor. They play cops named DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar. The plot focuses on a gang-rape investigation. Kareena and Prithviraj are collaborating on screen for the first time.

Kunal Kemmu is the director and writer of Vibe. He is also acting in the film together with Preity Zinta. The narrative is about two buddies who are struggling in their respective lives. They accidentally discover a terrorist plot and have to save the nation. It's a comedy movie. Both films are planned to appear in cinemas on September 18.

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