Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor! From Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Geet in Jab We Met, Chameli, Pia in 3 Idiots, and more, we revisit 7 iconic performances that define Kareena’s illustrious Bollywood career, showcasing her versatility, charm, and powerful screen presence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s most versatile and celebrated actresses, turns a year older today. Over the years, she has captivated audiences with her powerful performances, effortless charm, and memorable characters. On her special day, let’s revisit 7 iconic roles that define her illustrious career.

Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kareena’s portrayal of the stylish and sassy Pooja (Poo) became a cultural phenomenon. Her one-liners, fashion, and attitude remain iconic and continue to resonate with fans across generations.

Geet in Jab We Met (2007)

Her performance as the bubbly, free-spirited Geet earned her critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award. Kareena brought life to Imtiaz Ali’s classic character, making Geet one of Bollywood’s most beloved roles.

Chameli in Chameli (2003)

Kareena stepped out of her comfort zone to play a street-smart sex worker in Chameli. The role won her widespread appreciation and proved her mettle as a serious actress willing to experiment.

Pia in 3 Idiots (2009)

In Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster, Kareena’s role as Pia added emotional depth and freshness. Her chemistry with Aamir Khan and her impactful scenes made her stand out in this all-time favourite film.

ALSO READ: How Saif Ali Khan introduced Kareena Kapoor to Soha Ali Khan? Actress says, 'he told me my girlfriend is two years...'

Mahi Arora in Heroine (2012)

As a troubled superstar dealing with the highs and lows of fame, Kareena delivered one of her most intense performances. The film revolved entirely around her character, showcasing her strong acting skills.

Avni in Omkara (2006)

Kareena’s restrained and nuanced performance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara showed her versatility. Playing Dolly Mishra, she beautifully portrayed innocence caught in a web of betrayal and tragedy.

Rupa in Talaash (2012)

Though in a supporting role, her performance as Rupa was deeply impactful and haunting, proving that Kareena can shine even in smaller screen time with her strong presence.

From the glamorous Poo to the unforgettable Geet, Kareena Kapoor has delivered performances that have stood the test of time. On her birthday, fans celebrate not just the actress but the legacy she has created in Bollywood with her versatile roles.