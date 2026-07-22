Karanvir Bohra breaks silence on divorce rumours with Teejay Sidhu after 20 years of marriage: 'I don't get hurt'

Karanvir Bohra addressed separation rumours with wife Teejay Sidhu and said he wants to keep his personal life private. Rumours started after he unfollowed her on social media.

Actor Karanvir Bohra has reacted to ongoing rumours about his marriage to Teejay Sidhu. He said he does not want to speak about his personal life right now and asked people to respect his privacy.

What sparked the rumours

When admirers saw that Karanvir had unfollowed Teejay on social media a few months ago, rumours began. Additionally, the pair stopped sharing photos of themselves online. After Mahendra Bohra, Karanvir's father, passed away earlier this year, the rumours intensified when Teejay was absent from Mumbai.

Karanvir's response

Karanvir neither confirm or refute the separation discussion in an interview with The Times of India. Rather, he decided not to discuss the specifics. 'I don't want to discuss this at this time. 'I hope people respect me when I politely say that I don't want to talk about something,' he remarked. He stated that he is unaffected by online rumours when asked how he handles them. 'I'm not bothered by anything. I don't feel offended even when people on the internet say hurtful things,' he continued.

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About Karanvir and Teejay

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra have been wed for almost 20 years. Teejay is a model, actor, and former VJ from Canada. Together, they have three daughters: the youngest, Gia Vanessa, was born in December 2020, and the twins, Bella and Vienna, were born in 2016.

Teejay and the three children relocated to Canada a few years ago so they could pursue their studies. Since then, the family has made their home there. For employment, Karanvir divides his time between Mumbai and Canada.