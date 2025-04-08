The court ruled that all accused individuals will be held liable for allegedly revealing the identity of a rape survivor, citing common intention among them. The defense argument that there was no intent to disclose the victim's identity can be addressed during the trial.

Actress Pooja Bedi, and seven others had been accused of revealing the identity of a woman who filed a rape complaint against actor Karan Oberoi in 2019. In the latest development, Mumbai sessions court has refused to quash the legal proceedings against the celebrities linked in the alleged disclosure of the rape survivor’s identity.

Alongside Pooja Bedi, Anveshi Jain, Chaitanya Bhosle, Varkay Patani, Gurbani Oberoi, Sherrin Verghase, actor Sudhanshu Pandey, and advocate Dinesh Tiwari allegedly revealed sensitive information during a press conference held shortly after Oberoi’s arrest in the rape case. They are charged under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits revealing the identity of rape survivors to protect their privacy and dignity. The court found prima facie evidence to continue the case, dismissing the accused's claims of no intent to harm or reveal the survivor's identity.

The court ruled that all accused individuals will be held liable for allegedly revealing the identity of a rape survivor, citing common intention among them. The defense argument that there was no intent to disclose the victim's identity can be addressed during the trial.

Why were Pooja Bedi and 7 other celebrities charged?

Shortly after Oberoi’s arrest, a press conference was held at Pooja’s residence. A group, including Pooja, allegedly revealed the identity of a woman who accused Oberoi of rape, potentially breaching legal protections for sexual assault survivors. The video of the conference was widely circulated online, prompting legal action. On February 26, 2021, the court ordered the initiation of proceedings against the group for violating Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits revealing the identity of rape survivors.

In April 2022, the accused approached the sessions court, arguing that there was no shared intention or guilty mind involved in the alleged act. However, the court ruled that all involved could be held responsible, even if only one person mentioned the survivor's name, due to their common purpose.

What happened in 2019

Actor Karan Oberoi was arrested in May 2019 after a woman accused him of rape and extortion. The allegations included claims that he raped her multiple times between January 2017 and February 2018, with promises of marriage. During his jail term, the woman filed a second FIR claiming she was assaulted and threatened to withdraw her charges.

Subsequently, Oberoi was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The court observed that the investigation quality was questionable and the complainant's conduct was suspicious. The court also noted that the WhatsApp communication did not indicate rape or extortion, and the complainant's mobile phone should be seized for further investigation.

The Mumbai Police arrested the woman for criminal conspiracy and filing false information. Her lawyer's failure to fulfill legal formalities led to a Rs 20,000 fine by the Bombay HC in 2023. Further, the police investigation revealed that the attack on the woman was staged, leading to the arrest of her lawyer, Kashif Ali, in connection with the fabricated incident.