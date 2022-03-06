Karan Kundrra scares Bharti Singh during media interaction, video goes viral

Television's heartthrob Karan Kundrra is been loved in the real and digital world, for being the perfect lover. But even he wouldn't imagine that someone can get afraid of him. Comedian Bharti Singh is bringing back the show 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and they were spotted shooting for the show with Karan and Vishal Aditya Singh. During the break, Bharti and Harsh posed for paparazzi, and then Singh continued posing for media. Suddenly, Karan Kundrra appeared from behind and posed with her. Singh got stunned for a while, and she reacted to Karan's sudden appearance by saying, 'mein darr hi gayi...itna garam ladka kaun aa gaya,' leaving the paps in splits.

Check out the video

'Bigg Boss 15' couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently left their fans enchanted with their music video 'Rula Deti Hai'. The duo brought to the screens their sizzling real-life chemistry effortlessly and left their fans asking for more.

The video, which the makers dropped on March 3, marked Karan and Tejasswi's first collaboration. Rendered in the soulful voice of Yasser Desai, penned by Rana Sotal and with music by Rajat Nagpal, 'Rula Deti Hai' is a sad-romantic song picturised in Goa.

While the song became an instant hit with fans, courtesy of how the couple has been winning the hearts of viewers with their adorableness ever since they became a couple on 'Bigg Boss 15.'

Earlier, talking about collaborating for the music video with Karan, Tejasswi had said, "Karan and I were waiting for a chance to collaborate with each other and the people who've loved us had been waiting for us to work together. I'm happy that Rula Deti Hai happened. It's a soulful song shot in Goa. I loved my company and the song. I can't wait to know what listeners think about it."