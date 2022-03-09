Karan Kundrra rides paparazzo's scooter, netizens call him 'down to earth'

What makes Karan Kundrra so popular? Apart from his charming chemistry with actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, the actor is known for being vocal about his feelings. Karan loves his banter with the paparazzi, and the latest video wins over his fans again. Karan was spotted on-set, and after posing for media, he decided to get on to the scooter of one media photographer.

Karan took the ride with paparazzi and actor Atul. In the video, Karan says "In dono ko phek ke aata hu." Atul adds that he and the photographer are like his kids, and Karan is their boss. Karan replies to Atul saying, "Meri umar ke tere bache hai beta." While chasing the actor, one photographer asks Karan, "Tejasswi ko kab bitha rahe ho bike pe." Karan replies to the question and suddenly mocks the photographer for asking such questions to Tejasswi.

Watch the video

As usual, the video got huge traction on social media, and netizens can't get over Karan's courteous nature. One of the users said, "Most down to earth actor! So sweet with the paps and everyone else!! #KaranKundrra." Another user added, "Most down to earth..... This is our sunny." One of his fans added, "He is mood setter." One of the followers added, "They r legit running with him....what is happening guys...he is so funy."

'Bigg Boss 15' couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently left their fans enchanted with their music video 'Rula Deti Hai'.

The duo brought to the screens their sizzling real-life chemistry effortlessly and left their fans asking for more. The video, which the makers dropped on March 3, marked Karan and Tejasswi's first collaboration. Rendered in the soulful voice of Yasser Desai, penned by Rana Sotal and with music by Rajat Nagpal, 'Rula Deti Hai' is a sad-romantic song picturised in Goa. While the song became an instant hit with fans, courtesy of how the couple has been winning the hearts of viewers with their adorableness ever since they became a couple on 'Bigg Boss 15.'