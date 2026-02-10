Karan Johar says he was 'traumatised' while working with Saroj Khan on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: 'Was scared for my life'

Karan Johar recalled a frightening incident with choreographer Saroj Khan while working as an assistant on DDLJ. A costume issue during a song shoot led to him being scolded publicly, an experience he described as traumatising despite his respect for her talent.

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about a stressful experience from the early days of his career in Bollywood. Karan began his career as an assistant director on the classic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, before he achieved success as a director and producer. Karan experienced difficulties during his time at the movie set despite the film becoming one of the most successful Indian movies.

Working with Saroj Khan left him scared:

Karan revealed that working with legendary choreographer Saroj Khan during the shooting of the song 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' was a frightening experience for him. He described one particular incident that left a deep impact on him. The team encountered a costume problem during the filming process. The dancers required red dupattas for their performance, but there were not enough dupattas available. Karan, who worked as a young assistant, proposed to use different cloth materials for their temporary requirement. Saroj Khan completely rejected this proposal.

A moment he calls ‘Traumatising’:

Karan stated that Saroj Khan became extremely upset after she discovered the alteration. She yelled at him in front of all the crew members while she pushed him. She demanded that he locate red fabric immediately because the shooting would stop without it. Karan remembered that he and his fellow crew members searched the streets to locate the needed fabric. He described his state of mind at that moment as he experienced extreme fear because he felt completely overwhelmed. He viewed the experience as 'traumatising' because he 'feared for his life' during the event.

Respect despite the fear:

The experience presented multiple challenges for Karan, yet he demonstrated his ongoing respect for Saroj Khan through her artistic abilities and her valuable contributions to film. The man admitted that he did not like her, yet he recognised her work discipline and dedication to her responsibilities. The story presents a view of the challenging conditions which young beginners must face when they attempt to learn their craft on film sets in the film industry.