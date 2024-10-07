Twitter
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions issues statement for press shows, says THIS

While the banner was forgoing pre-release screenings of new movies, it will host press screenings in the "first half of the release day" for each of its movies.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 11:56 PM IST

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions issues statement for press shows, says THIS
Dharma Productions has said the banner has unanimously decided to not organise pre-release screenings for its upcoming films, calling it a "necessary step" to maintain a level of excitement in the movie-watching experience.

Producer Karan Johar, who owns the production house, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta undersigned the official statement shared with the media. "After much deliberation, we've unanimously decided to forgo pre-release screenings for our upcoming films.

"This decision has been difficult to make, however, we believe it's a necessary step in ensuring that every viewer, including our friends in the media, witness our stories as they were meant to be experienced. We believe it will help in maintaining the excitement of the cinematic experience for all," the statement read.

While the banner was forgoing pre-release screenings of new movies, it will host press screenings in the "first half of the release day" for each of its movies. "We warmly welcome all media personnel to join us at these screenings, where you will be the first to witness our latest offerings. We value the relationship built with each one of you over the years and look forward to your continued cooperation," the producers added.
Dharma Productions' next film release is "Jigra", starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
