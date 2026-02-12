Karan Johar pens tribute for James Van Der Beek, says he loved Dawson's Creek: 'This news was very sad to wake upto'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
James Van Der Beek famously played Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003. The series, created by Kevin Williamson, also starred Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams, and became a defining teen drama of its era.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 05:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

As the news about James Van Der Beek' death broke, Indian filmmaker Karan Johar mourned the loss of the actor and said this was very sad information to wake up to. James Van Der Beek, the beloved Dawson's Creek actor, died after battling colorectal cancer at age 48. Karan took to Instagram stories, where he shared the news about James Van Der Beek and captioned it, "I had loved Dawson's Creek and this news was indeed very sad to wake upto." 

His death was confirmed on early Thursday morning in a joint statement shared on his and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek's Instagram accounts. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," the statement read.

Born in 1977 in Cheshire, Connecticut, Van Der Beek was the eldest of three children. He developed an interest in acting in middle school and began auditioning professionally at 15, with his mother's support. His career changed dramatically when he was cast as Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003. The series, created by Kevin Williamson, also starred Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams, and became a defining teen drama of its era.

James Van Der Beek also played a fictionalised version of himself on the cult sitcom Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, starred as FBI agent Elijah Mundo on CSI: Cyber and appeared as Matt Bromley during the first season of the drama Pose. His film credits include Varsity Blues, Texas Rangers, The Rules of Attraction, Formosa Betrayed, Labor Day, and Bad Hair. James is survived by his wife and their six children.

