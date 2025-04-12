Abhishek Chauhan will star in the upcoming horror series titled Khauf, alongside Rajat Kapoor, Monika Panwar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla.

Kill fame Abhishek Chauhan, who is set to star in the upcoming web series Khauf, has weighed in on the ongoing discussion about nepotism and limited opportunities for talented actors compared to star kids. Chauhan, known for his versatile performances in Cubicles, Undekhi, Asur 2, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, and Bahut Hua Samman, shared that he is unaffected by industry dynamics, believing instead in hard work and sincerity.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Chauhan downplayed nepotism's impact on his career, emphasising hard work and sincerity as key to his success. He said, "As far as nepotism is concerned, I mean, I'm working, right? I am working, and that's only because of me putting that much work into my craft and being regular and sincere about it, right?

Abhishek Chauhan challenges the idea that Karan Johar exclusively casts star kids

Further, Chauhan questioned the notion that Karan Johar only casts star kids, pointing to 'Kill' as evidence to the contrary. "Now, if when you talk about the controversy of nepotism and like people being under scanner, you just be like, I think Karan Johar is one of those people who would like be, who would only cast people who are like star kids or whatever.“

“A film(Kill) that's come out of India that's been appreciated overseas and like multiple festivals and whatnot. And when something like that comes out, which has a massive potential, you don't have any star kids in the movie. He's taken everybody who's an 'outsider', right? So, then? I just feel like if you're working, if you're really sincere, you are getting work,” he added.

Chauhan gained appreciation for playing the role of Commando alongside Lakshya Kpoor and Raghav Juyal in Kill. When asked if he has been offered another project from Dharma Productions. He stated that he is in the phase where he auditions for the role: “I'll tell you very honestly, how it works for now is that I get auditions and I do audition for them. And see, at the end of the day, if I fit the part, if my audition is good enough, I will be considered. So, I am just diligently auditioning. So, that's where I am right now.”



Abhishek Chauhan’s take on rising actors like Adarsh Gourav, Avinash Tiwary



Chauhan further dismissed the speculations that many hardworking actors struggle to get suitable projects, often feeling overshadowed by star kids. Citing examples of Avinash Tiwary and his batchmate and actor Adarsh Gourav, Chauhan emphasised that these actors have landed good opportunities from big production houses like Tiger Baby, The Colour Yellow, and Excel Entertainment, among others.

“I understand when you're in a place where things are not probably working out for you, you would want to hold on to certain things and blame certain things on that. And that is also easy to do. I'm not saying that it might be wrong, like you would have your own reason that is probably justified also. But it's all about the approach. For me, the industry functions very simply. I get an audition, I audition for it. If I'm good enough, I get the part. And that's how it's been up until now. So, that's how simply the industry works for me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Chauhan will star in the upcoming horror series Khauf, alongside Rajat Kapoor, Monika Panwar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla. Directed by Pankaj Kumar and created by Smita Singh, the series combines psychological complexity with supernatural suspense. Khauf is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 18.